ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Price Is Right' player wins more than $125,000 on show's newest game — by just doing one thing

Playing "The Lion's Share", Riley Shepherd won big with just two lucky picks.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
The contestant with host Drew Carey after her massive win (Cover image source: YouTube | Price is Right)
The contestant with host Drew Carey after her massive win (Cover image source: YouTube | Price is Right)

"The Price Is Right" is known for fan-favorite as well as dreaded games, but the producers also keep things interesting with new ones. One such game helped a contestant win prizes worth over $125,000, and it was called "The Lion's Share." The player, Riley Shepherd, from North Hollywood, California, told TV Insider that she "manifested her win" as she got a chance to appear on the show. While the pricing part of the game did not go well for Shepherd, she got extremely lucky with her number picks, as they won her a brand new Harley Davidson motorcycle and $100,000 in cash.

Screenshot showing the player's reaction to the win (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the player's reaction to the win (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

After Shepherd made her way to the stage, the host Drew Carey and announcer George Gray introduced her to The Lion's Share game. Gray added that in the game sponsored by BET MGM, Shepherd had the chance of winning up to $500,000.

In the game, the centerpiece is a large digital screen displaying numbers one through 40. Each of these number hide a prize within it, and five random numbers carry $100,000 in cash. However, some also carry the "lose it all" phrase, which costs the player all the prizes they won. The other side of the board has a large airlock with balls of the numbers floating in the air. The players get to pick one ball for free, and they can earn up to four more balls by playing a pricing game. 

Screenshot showing the set-up for the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the set-up for the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

In the pricing game, the contestant is shown four smaller items with two-digit prices. The digits in their price are floated in a smaller air lock, and the player has to guess if the order in which the balls fall represents the "true" or "false" price of the item. The four items that Shepherd could see included a reversible cutting board, a neck pillow, a pair of swimming goggles, and a stainless steel chopper. Shepherd got the first two items wrong and could get only two more balls from the game. With three balls in total, she entered the airlock and picked out the numbered balls, 24, 33, and 30.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey and Riley Shepherd playing the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing Drew Carey and Riley Shepherd playing the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

She then joined Carey and chose to reveal the prize behind number 24 first. The screen showed that the ball hid a brand new Harley Davidson worth $25,399. She then picked 33, which gave her a whopping $100,000. With more than $125,000 in prizes, Shepherd chose to quit the game as she didn't want to risk it all. 

In the end, Carey revealed that her last ball would have won her a massage chair. Happy with her win, Shepherd told TV Insider that she planned to use the money to pay off bills and debt. "I will probably give a bit to my grandmom. The rest I’ll put into savings and investing, so it can double over time. Maybe I’ll take a few thousand to have fun with and go on a trip or something. I feel so fortunate to have this much money at my age to start saving it. I know how fast money goes and how important it is to invest it," she added.

More on Market Realist:

Elderly 'Price is Right' contestant wins a brand new car as the perfect anniversary gift

'Price is Right' contestant goes berserk and jumps several feet high to celebrate $25,000 win

'Price is Right' player jumps around in excitement after winning a car in wild TV moment

RELATED TOPICS PRICE IS RIGHT
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey has a wild response to contestant's 'birth of a child' answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey has a wild response to contestant's 'birth of a child' answer
Harvey decided to act out the scenario which the contestant thought would be inappropriate.
1 hour ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans unhappy with contestant who failed to solve easy puzzle worth $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans unhappy with contestant who failed to solve easy puzzle worth $40,000
The contestant, Ron Sheppard was inches away from solving the Bonus Round puzzle.
1 hour ago
Hackers send hundreds of thousands of scam texts to New Yorkers — should you be worried?
NEWS
Hackers send hundreds of thousands of scam texts to New Yorkers — should you be worried?
In a major breach, the systems of Mobile Commons that serves the New York State were compromised
7 hours ago
'Price Is Right' player wins more than $125,000 on show's newest game — by just doing one thing
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price Is Right' player wins more than $125,000 on show's newest game — by just doing one thing
Playing "The Lion's Share", Riley Shepherd won big with just two lucky picks.
8 hours ago
President Trump signs bill to end the longest government shutdown in US history
NEWS
President Trump signs bill to end the longest government shutdown in US history
The new legislation will allow federal workers to quickly get back to work.
1 day ago
Elderly 'Price is Right' contestant wins a brand new car as the perfect anniversary gift
PRICE IS RIGHT
Elderly 'Price is Right' contestant wins a brand new car as the perfect anniversary gift
The player, Gary, won a brand new Toyota on his 50th wedding anniversary.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts bald contestant for saying he has a problem with hair
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts bald contestant for saying he has a problem with hair
When a bald man came up with a strange answer, Harvey roasted his entire team.
2 days ago
Walmart is selling its own version of Starbucks 'Bearista' cup and it is cheaper than you think
WALMART
Walmart is selling its own version of Starbucks 'Bearista' cup and it is cheaper than you think
Walmart's dupe of the viral cup is on sale for nearly half the price of the original.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey says 'I've never heard that before' after hearing an answer about US
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey says 'I've never heard that before' after hearing an answer about US
Harvey admitted that he had never hear someone say this about American men.
3 days ago
Bank of America issues warning that 'AI bubble' may fizzle out because of a cash crunch
NEWS
Bank of America issues warning that 'AI bubble' may fizzle out because of a cash crunch
The analysis shows tech giants like Meta, Oracle are pivoting to bonds and debt to fuel AI ambitions
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant pulls off stunning comeback to win Audi car in the Bonus Round
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant pulls off stunning comeback to win Audi car in the Bonus Round
The contestant, April Seubert, made a grand comeback to win prizes worth over $57,000.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant goes berserk and jumps several feet high to celebrate $25,000 win
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant goes berserk and jumps several feet high to celebrate $25,000 win
With just a one in five chances, Phillip managed to bag the top prize.
4 days ago
Many coffee shops in US are going bankrupt amid rising prices — is your favorite brand on the list?
NEWS
Many coffee shops in US are going bankrupt amid rising prices — is your favorite brand on the list?
Several coffee chains have been feeling the pain amid rising costs, tariffs, competition and more.
4 days ago
Elon Musk is set to become world's first trillionaire — if he hits these key business milestones
NEWS
Elon Musk is set to become world's first trillionaire — if he hits these key business milestones
The radical pay plan could make Musk the world's first trillionaire in the next decade.
7 days ago
Woman says 'Costco did me dirty' after employee made a 'rude' comment looking at her photo
COSTCO
Woman says 'Costco did me dirty' after employee made a 'rude' comment looking at her photo
The TikTok creator, Auzi a.k.a @fatpastrychef's video sparked concerns over rude store staff.
7 days ago
'Jeopardy!' contestant reveals what becoming a champion feels like: 'Proud to be a nerd'
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' contestant reveals what becoming a champion feels like: 'Proud to be a nerd'
Joseph Evans dethroned poet, Joyelle McSweeney to become the new champion.
7 days ago
Nvidia CEO says China ‘will win’ AI race with US — and then quickly corrected himself
NEWS
Nvidia CEO says China ‘will win’ AI race with US — and then quickly corrected himself
Following Huang's striking comment, Nvidia took to X to soften the blow.
7 days ago
Elon Musk could become world's first trillionaire — it all depends on Tesla shareholders
NEWS
Elon Musk could become world's first trillionaire — it all depends on Tesla shareholders
Musk has to achieve a few objectives to win the support of Tesla shareholders.
Nov 6, 2025
Peaches sold at Costco, Walmart, Trader Joe's recalled nationwide over possible Listeria risk
WALMART
Peaches sold at Costco, Walmart, Trader Joe's recalled nationwide over possible Listeria risk
The FDA issued a voluntary recall over concerns about Listeria contamination.
Nov 5, 2025
'Wheel of Fortune' fans confused by tough puzzle that cost a contestant $55,000 in bonus round
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans confused by tough puzzle that cost a contestant $55,000 in bonus round
Fans expressed that they too were stumped by the unusually tough puzzle.
Nov 5, 2025