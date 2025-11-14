'Price Is Right' player wins more than $125,000 on show's newest game — by just doing one thing

Playing "The Lion's Share", Riley Shepherd won big with just two lucky picks.

"The Price Is Right" is known for fan-favorite as well as dreaded games, but the producers also keep things interesting with new ones. One such game helped a contestant win prizes worth over $125,000, and it was called "The Lion's Share." The player, Riley Shepherd, from North Hollywood, California, told TV Insider that she "manifested her win" as she got a chance to appear on the show. While the pricing part of the game did not go well for Shepherd, she got extremely lucky with her number picks, as they won her a brand new Harley Davidson motorcycle and $100,000 in cash.

Screenshot showing the player's reaction to the win (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

After Shepherd made her way to the stage, the host Drew Carey and announcer George Gray introduced her to The Lion's Share game. Gray added that in the game sponsored by BET MGM, Shepherd had the chance of winning up to $500,000.

In the game, the centerpiece is a large digital screen displaying numbers one through 40. Each of these number hide a prize within it, and five random numbers carry $100,000 in cash. However, some also carry the "lose it all" phrase, which costs the player all the prizes they won. The other side of the board has a large airlock with balls of the numbers floating in the air. The players get to pick one ball for free, and they can earn up to four more balls by playing a pricing game.

Screenshot showing the set-up for the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

In the pricing game, the contestant is shown four smaller items with two-digit prices. The digits in their price are floated in a smaller air lock, and the player has to guess if the order in which the balls fall represents the "true" or "false" price of the item. The four items that Shepherd could see included a reversible cutting board, a neck pillow, a pair of swimming goggles, and a stainless steel chopper. Shepherd got the first two items wrong and could get only two more balls from the game. With three balls in total, she entered the airlock and picked out the numbered balls, 24, 33, and 30.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey and Riley Shepherd playing the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

She then joined Carey and chose to reveal the prize behind number 24 first. The screen showed that the ball hid a brand new Harley Davidson worth $25,399. She then picked 33, which gave her a whopping $100,000. With more than $125,000 in prizes, Shepherd chose to quit the game as she didn't want to risk it all.

In the end, Carey revealed that her last ball would have won her a massage chair. Happy with her win, Shepherd told TV Insider that she planned to use the money to pay off bills and debt. "I will probably give a bit to my grandmom. The rest I’ll put into savings and investing, so it can double over time. Maybe I’ll take a few thousand to have fun with and go on a trip or something. I feel so fortunate to have this much money at my age to start saving it. I know how fast money goes and how important it is to invest it," she added.

