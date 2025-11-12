Elderly 'Price is Right' contestant wins a brand new car as the perfect anniversary gift

The player, Gary, won a brand new Toyota on his 50th wedding anniversary.

An elderly contestant celebrating his 50th wedding anniversary won a brand new car on "The Price Is Right." The player, Gary, gained the audience and the host, Drew Carey's love and admiration with his cheery attitude as he played the "Hole in One" game. While he missed his first shot and disappointed his loving wife Lynne on the big day, Gary made up for it in his second shot to win the big prize.

Screenshot showing Gary alongside Drew Carey (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

In the episode, Gary won the Bidder's row and joined Carey on the stage, who welcomed him, saying, "Welcome to the show business." The couple and their daughter came to the show wearing the same t-shirt that had photos of the couple and the text, "Drew, it took 50 years to come on down." Carey then revealed that he would be playing the "Hole In One" game for a brand new Toyota Corolla. In the game, the player is required to have both pricing and some golfing skills as well.

Screenshot showing Gary flexing his muscles (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

The game features a miniature golf-style hole with a long straightaway marked with six white lines, equally spaced from the circular turf. The player gets to make the shot from one of these lines, and it is decided based on how they fare in the pricing game. In that, the player is shown six grocery items with their prices hidden behind golf flags. The contestant then needs to arrange the flags of the items along the six lines, starting from the least expensive to the most expensive item.

Screenshot showing the set up for the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

If the player gets the order perfect, they get to make the shot from the line nearest to the hole and win a $500 bonus. However, if they place a cheaper item right before an expensive item, they need to make the shot from the line till the point they get the order right. If they fail to make it a hole in one, the host reveals that the game is actually called "Hole in One or Two". If the player makes the shot, they win the prize.

Screenshot showing Gary playing the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

With the flags placed, the show's model, James O'Halloran, went on to reveal the prices one by one. Gary got the first two items in the right order, but the third item cost less than the second one. Thus, he had to make the shot all the way back from the second marker on the turf. After Carey showed him how to make the shot, Gary tried his luck, but he ended up knocking the ball out of the park.

Screenshot showing Lynne's reaction to Gary's miss (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

"Gary, lucky thing for you, the game is called Hole in One or Two," Carey said before handing the player another ball. Gary then gently took the shot and scored. "There it goes. It's in there. Boom. Got a car," Carey exclaimed as the player gasped in disbelief.

Gary then went over to check out his new ride and celebrated the incredible win right beside the Toyota. "Great job, man. That's how it's done," Carey said in the end.

More on Market Realist:

'Price is Right' contestant goes berserk and jumps several feet high to celebrate $25,000 win

'Price is Right' player jumps around in excitement after winning a car in wild TV moment

'Price is Right' player makes stunning comeback — wins a car after he almost lost everything