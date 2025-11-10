'Price is Right' contestant goes berserk and jumps several feet high to celebrate $25,000 win

With just a one in five chances, Phillip managed to bag the top prize.

Contestants getting excited and shaking a leg or hugging the host after winning big on "The Price Is Right" isn't rare. But one player went berserk after beating staggering odds to win $25,000. Playing the "Rat Race" game, the player Phillip had only a one in five chance to win the first prize as he got only a single rat in the race. After his chosen rat won, Phillip jumped several feet high in the air, high-fiving the host, Drew Carey, before running over to celebrate with the show's model.

Screenshot showing Phillip high-fiving Drew Carey (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

After greeting the host, the player was told that he would be playing the famous "Rat Race", with a chance of winning up to $40,000. In the game, the centerpiece is a race-track with six mechanical rats colored yellow, green, pink, orange, and blue. The player can win up to three rats by playing a pricing game. In the first part, the contestant is shown three grocery items one by one. The first item is priced under $10, and the player must guess the price within a $1 range. The second item costs under $100, and the player must guess the price within $10. The third and final item costs under $500, and the player must guess the price within a $100 range. If the player guesses the price correctly for all three, he gets three rats, and if he gets all three wrong, the game ends.

Screenshot showing the set up for the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

The first grocery item that Phillip had to price was organic pineapple jerky. After taking suggestions from his partner, Phillip guessed $1.50. The item cost $2.59, which meant that he missed out by just 9 cents. The next item was a USB headset, which Phillip guessed would cost $50. The actual price was $40, and he won a rat. He chose the green rat as he was wearing a green t-shirt. "Money Green! Common!" Carey exclaimed.

Screenshot showing Phillip playing the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

The last item was a portable air fryer, and Phillip had to make a guess within a $100 range. After conferring with his partner, he guessed $300, but the actual price was $180. "Ugh, $20 off," Carey exclaimed. "You got one rat. Hope for the best. If it comes in third, you get $5,000 bucks. Second, you get $10,000. First, you get $25,000," he explained. Model Rachel Reynolds started the rat race, and Philip had only one in five chance of winning $25,000. Stunningly, his green rat swooped in to take the lead at the very last moment and won the race by a whisker.

"No way! No way!" Phillip yelled as he jumped up and down in celebration. He then ran over to the presenter of the prize, still in disbelief. "What?! $25,000!" he exclaimed in the end.

More on Market Realist:

'Price is Right' player makes stunning comeback — wins a car after he almost lost everything

'Price is Right' contestant falls on her back as she runs to the stage — ends up winning $20,000

'Price is Right' player jumps around in excitement after winning a car in wild TV moment