'Price is Right' contestant falls on her back as she runs to the stage — ends up winning $20,000

She and Drew Carey pretended that it was a planned fall and even bowed to the audience.

Apart from the spectacular wins and over-the-top celebrations that follow, "The Price Is Right" also stands out for bloopers on stage. In yet another hilarious moment from the show that went viral, one contestant fell flat on her back while making her way up to the stage. But all of that pain and embarrassment seemed worth it when she won more than $20,000 at a popular game.

The contestant was named Lindsey, and as she was running up the stairs to join host Drew Carey on the stage, she took a tumble and sat on the floor for a few moments. It did not take her too long to get back up, as she was full of excitement to have made it that far. Lindsey and Carey even joked that it was all a planned stint.

Screenshot showing the contestant on the floor. (Image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

The contestant said that her friends were in the studio audience and that they would be talking about her fall for a long time. A few moments later, announcer George Gray revealed that she would be playing Plinko. Lindsey was shocked upon learning that she’d be playing the most popular game on the show, with as much as $50,000 to be won.

She was given a free chip by the host at first, but she had the chance to win four more. To do so, Lindsey had to guess the prices of four items correctly. These four items were a party kit, an iced tea brewer, a ping pong set, and a salt and pepper shaker set. The contestant was able to get the prices of three of these four items correct, meaning she got three additional chips.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey and the contestant. (Image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

Now, with four chips in her hands, it was time to play the game. Lindsey excitedly made her way up the stairs and got ready to drop them down. The first one did not win much as it landed in the $100 bracket. However, Carey insisted that it was much better than winning nothing. Her luck turned around on the second chip as it landed in the $10,000 bracket. The contestant seemed to be surprised by it at first, but then her joy was boundless.

Screenshot showing the contestant playing Plinko. (Image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

Things got even better with the next chip, as it landed in the $10,000 bracket as well. Lindsey had already won $20,000, and she still had one more chip left. That one, however, fell in the $500 bracket. Regardless of that, the contestant had won $20,600, which was a massive amount of money. Even Carey admitted that it was a pretty good result for the contestant.

