'Price is Right' model almost falls off a tug boat after a mishap — Drew Carey laughs it off

As model Rachel Reynolds slammed on the brakes, fellow presenter Alexis Gaube nearly fell over.

"The Price Is Right" models have been part of several awkward moments on the sets, which include driving a car into a door and tripping on the stage. On one occasion, model Alexis Gaube nearly fell off the show's famous 'Tug Boat.' Fellow presenter Rachel Reynolds, who was driving the boat, claimed that the mishap was caused by a stuck pedal. Since no one was hurt, host Drew Carey, announcer George Gray, and fans on social media laughed it off.

Screenshot showing the incident (Image source: Reddit/r/PriceIsRight)

To introduce the fourth item for the Bidder's Row, Reynolds and Gaube came out on the tugboat. Reynolds drove the boat across the main stage before slamming on the brakes as she got to her mark. The sudden halt caused some of the luggage to fall off the boat while Gaube barely managed to hang on.

As Gaube burst into laughter, Reynolds gasped and called upon the crew members for help. However, the show kept running as Gray went on to introduce the set, which included three pieces of luggage with two duffel bags. Reynolds looked awfully concerned as she checked on her friend. “It got caught!” she yelled. After Carey thanked the models, she went on to explain, “The pedal got stuck! I swear. I’m sorry, Alexis.”

Screenshot showing Reynolds' reaction after the incident (Image source: Reddit/r/PriceIsRight)

Carey laughed it off before saying, “The good news is, you can see how much of a beating the luggage takes." “Solid luggage,” he added, before carrying on with the game. In the round, a contestant named Joy won the bid to get to the stage to play the Squeeze Play game for a trip to New Zealand. The clip of the mishap was shared on Reddit, where fans continued the fun. "It is hilarious how they just keep on filming, like a play, just keep the show rolling! " wrote @ChefChrisLee312 in the thread. "Drew with the quick 'see what a beating that luggage can take'😂" added @EndSmugnorance.

Meanwhile, some users pointed out that it wasn't the first time that Reynolds had crashed a vehicle on stage. "Another one for the blooper reel. Didn't Rachel crash a car into the stage?" @Haggisboy pointed out. It turns out that back in 2004, when Bob Barker was still the host of the show, Reynolds drove and crashed a Mustang convertible into the wall. The model was presenting the car as the prize of a game when it failed to stop at the mark and hit the wall. As per Collider, Reynolds later explained that she had her foot on the clutch pedal instead of the brake, which caused the crash.

The exact incident was recreated as an April Fool's joke in 2011, with the show's new host. In the prank, Reynolds drove another model of the Mustang into the make-shift wall of "The Price Is Right."

However, she swayed the viewers brilliantly with the mortified look on her face.

