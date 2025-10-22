ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Price is Right' model almost falls off a tug boat after a mishap — Drew Carey laughs it off

As model Rachel Reynolds slammed on the brakes, fellow presenter Alexis Gaube nearly fell over.
PUBLISHED 16 MINUTES AGO
Screenshots showing models Alexis Gaube and Rachel Reynolds duiring the mishap (Cover image souce: Reddit/r/PriceIsRight)
Screenshots showing models Alexis Gaube and Rachel Reynolds duiring the mishap (Cover image souce: Reddit/r/PriceIsRight)

"The Price Is Right" models have been part of several awkward moments on the sets, which include driving a car into a door and tripping on the stage. On one occasion, model Alexis Gaube nearly fell off the show's famous 'Tug Boat.' Fellow presenter Rachel Reynolds, who was driving the boat, claimed that the mishap was caused by a stuck pedal. Since no one was hurt, host Drew Carey, announcer George Gray, and fans on social media laughed it off.

Screenshot showing the incident (Image source: Reddit/r/PriceIsRight)
Screenshot showing the incident (Image source: Reddit/r/PriceIsRight)

To introduce the fourth item for the Bidder's Row, Reynolds and Gaube came out on the tugboat. Reynolds drove the boat across the main stage before slamming on the brakes as she got to her mark. The sudden halt caused some of the luggage to fall off the boat while Gaube barely managed to hang on.

As Gaube burst into laughter, Reynolds gasped and called upon the crew members for help. However, the show kept running as Gray went on to introduce the set, which included three pieces of luggage with two duffel bags. Reynolds looked awfully concerned as she checked on her friend. “It got caught!” she yelled. After Carey thanked the models, she went on to explain, “The pedal got stuck! I swear. I’m sorry, Alexis.”

Screenshot showing Reynolds' reaction after the incident (Image source: Reddit/r/PriceIsRight)
Screenshot showing Reynolds' reaction after the incident (Image source: Reddit/r/PriceIsRight)

Carey laughed it off before saying, “The good news is, you can see how much of a beating the luggage takes." “Solid luggage,” he added, before carrying on with the game. In the round, a contestant named Joy won the bid to get to the stage to play the Squeeze Play game for a trip to New Zealand. The clip of the mishap was shared on Reddit, where fans continued the fun. "It is hilarious how they just keep on filming, like a play, just keep the show rolling! " wrote @ChefChrisLee312 in the thread. "Drew with the quick 'see what a beating that luggage can take'😂" added @EndSmugnorance

Today's Tugboat Mishap (10/15/2025)
byu/christopherMTLvideos inThePriceIsRight

Meanwhile, some users pointed out that it wasn't the first time that Reynolds had crashed a vehicle on stage. "Another one for the blooper reel. Didn't Rachel crash a car into the stage?" @Haggisboy pointed out. It turns out that back in 2004, when Bob Barker was still the host of the show, Reynolds drove and crashed a Mustang convertible into the wall. The model was presenting the car as the prize of a game when it failed to stop at the mark and hit the wall. As per Collider, Reynolds later explained that she had her foot on the clutch pedal instead of the brake, which caused the crash. 

The exact incident was recreated as an April Fool's joke in 2011, with the show's new host. In the prank, Reynolds drove another model of the Mustang into the make-shift wall of "The Price Is Right."

However, she swayed the viewers brilliantly with the mortified look on her face. 

More on Market Realist

'Price is Right' contestant yells 'this cannot be happening' as she makes a comeback to win a car

'Price is Right' player hugs model after winning — almost makes her trip and fall in wild moment

'Price is Right' fans feel sorry for contestant who lost a car after guessing just one digit wrong

RELATED TOPICS PRICE IS RIGHT
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' model almost falls off a tug boat after a mishap — Drew Carey laughs it off
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' model almost falls off a tug boat after a mishap — Drew Carey laughs it off
As model Rachel Reynolds slammed on the brakes, fellow presenter Alexis Gaube nearly fell over.
16 minutes ago
Steve Harvey wanted to boycott 'Family Feud' after seeing who wasn't named among biggest pop stars
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey wanted to boycott 'Family Feud' after seeing who wasn't named among biggest pop stars
Harvey couldn't believe his eyes when an answer did not show up on the board.
18 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant yells 'this cannot be happening' as she makes a comeback to win a car
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant yells 'this cannot be happening' as she makes a comeback to win a car
The winner, Trish yelled "This cannot be happening!" as she sat in her new car.
19 hours ago
'Family Feud' players name things Steve Harvey is grateful for — he thinks some of them are silly
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' players name things Steve Harvey is grateful for — he thinks some of them are silly
Harvey was shocked to see some of the answers show up on the board.
20 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on car — fans claim she was given tough puzzle on purpose
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on car — fans claim she was given tough puzzle on purpose
The seemingly tough puzzle cost contestant, Kelly Amodio a brand new Mini Cooper.
21 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solves $45,000 puzzle in just seconds — leaves Ryan Seacrest stunned
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solves $45,000 puzzle in just seconds — leaves Ryan Seacrest stunned
The contestant, Jodi Hope took home $75,000, using her puzzle solving skills.
22 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after expert revealed the value of painting gifted by a friend
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after expert revealed the value of painting gifted by a friend
The guest had to promise on camera to share the profits with her friend who gifted the item.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey's 'ears stopped working' as he almost derailed the show
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey's 'ears stopped working' as he almost derailed the show
Harvey just couldn't seem to understand what Giuliana Rancic's mother was saying.
1 day ago
Price is Right' contestant celebrates with high kicks and splits after incredible $20,000 win
PRICE IS RIGHT
Price is Right' contestant celebrates with high kicks and splits after incredible $20,000 win
The contestant named Hope pulled off a near perfect game.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools a contestant after his 'smelly' response about toads
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools a contestant after his 'smelly' response about toads
Harvey had to take a moment to school the contestant on how the game is played.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant holds Drew Carey's hand tightly and refuses to let go after a big win
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant holds Drew Carey's hand tightly and refuses to let go after a big win
It seemed like Veronica forgot she was holding the host's hand after the win.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets $400,000 appraisal for painting — then says it's too priceless to sell
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets $400,000 appraisal for painting — then says it's too priceless to sell
The owner of the Jean-Michel Basquiat Oil Stick Painting made it clear that it wasn't going anywhere
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam 'foolish' puzzle that cost contestant an additional $55,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam 'foolish' puzzle that cost contestant an additional $55,000
The player, Jason Warren missed out on taking home more than $86,000.
1 day ago
Walmart customer unhappy about how the store is preventing people from cutting across aisles
WALMART
Walmart customer unhappy about how the store is preventing people from cutting across aisles
The TikTok creator @thebiteo87 stirred a debate on social media by exposing the new tactic.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned as NFL players reveal choice of clothing for their wives
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned as NFL players reveal choice of clothing for their wives
Harvey couldn't believe what the NFLPA stars would choose for their wives to wear
2 days ago
Steve Harvey stunned after 'Family Feud' players revealed how they would dodge speeding tickets
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey stunned after 'Family Feud' players revealed how they would dodge speeding tickets
Harvey barely held on to the podium after hearing the answers that shook him.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' player hugs model after winning — almost makes her trip and fall in wild moment
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player hugs model after winning — almost makes her trip and fall in wild moment
The celebration was justified as Joseph won a brand new car on his birthday.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 to tough puzzle — fans accuse producers of saving money
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 to tough puzzle — fans accuse producers of saving money
The player, Shaunica Amantine missed out on taking home over $82,000 over the seemingly tough puzzle
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant fails to win a car — Drew Carey surprises him with a second chance
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant fails to win a car — Drew Carey surprises him with a second chance
After nearly losing a brand new car, Dylan got a second chance to take it home.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $100,000 for 'Star Wars' toy — and it still wasn't enough
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $100,000 for 'Star Wars' toy — and it still wasn't enough
The seller Robert, chose to keep to his one-of-a-kind Boba Fett prototype, expecting to get more.
4 days ago