'Price is Right' contestant yells 'this cannot be happening' as she makes a comeback to win a car

The winner, Trish yelled "This cannot be happening!" as she sat in her new car.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the contestant's celebration (Cover Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

"The Price Is Right" contestants are known for getting carried away during celebrations after winning big. In yet another viral moment, a player had a tough time controlling her emotions as she couldn’t believe her luck. The player, Trish, won a brand new car by winning the 'Pocket Change' game by a thin margin, which made her pinch herself as she exclaimed, "This cannot be happening!”  

Screenshot showing the player's reaction to the win (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

During the game, the centerpiece was a large game board with five spaces for the digits in the price of the car, and 20 envelopes containing 'pocket change'. Above the spaces, the board displays six digits, out of which only four belong to the price of the car. During the game, the contestant was given the first digit and had to guess the remaining numbers in the right order. Along with that, the contestant was also given the "selling price" of the car, in the game, as 25¢. With each correct guess, the player gets to pick one envelope from the board, and an incorrect guess results in the price of the car going up by 25¢. Thus, the goal was to end up with enough pocket change to afford the car.

Screenshot showing the set-up for the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Trish was given two as the first number, and the digits, one, four, five, seven, and six, remained lit up on the board. She guessed five as the second digit in the price of the car, but was wrong. With this, the price of the car went up from 25¢ to 50¢. She then picked six and was correct, which earned her an envelope. She then went on to guess seven as the third number, but was wrong again, which made the price go up to 75¢. Trish then guessed four and was right. She again picked seven for the fourth digit and was wrong once more. With this, the price went up to $1.

Screnshot showing Trish playing the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

She picked five and was wrong again, which further increased the price to $1.25. “This is so much harder when you’re up here!” Trish said to Carey. She then picked one and got it right this time. With just one digit remaining, she chose seven for the third time and was wrong again. As the price of the car went up to $1.50, she guessed the last digit to be five and was correct. Carey wished her luck before revealing what Trish had in her envelopes.

Screenshot showing the Rachel Reynolds displaying the final price of the car (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Carey revealed that Trish's first envelope had 50¢, which was a great start, as it took her total to 75¢. Her second envelope carried 25¢, and her third envelope gave her exactly what she needed, which was 50¢ more to win the car. Trish jumped around, throwing her hands in the air as she yelled, “Oh my God!” She then ran over to check out her new ride, and as she got inside, she yelled, “This cannot be happening! Oh my God!”

