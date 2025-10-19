'Price is Right' contestant lets out a loud shriek as she couldn't believe she won $20,000 cash

She was just happe to be with Drew Carey on stage, and perhaps did not expect such a big win.

"The Price is Right" contestants are already excited about making it to their favorite show, and when they win, their happiness is off the charts. Most people celebrate in an over-the-top manner after winning cars or trips, but walking away with a good amount of cash is also exciting. One woman ended up letting out a shriek at the top of her voice in disbelief after she won $20,000.

Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey. (Image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

The contestant was named Angela, and she was excited to stand beside host Drew Carey on the stage. The game she was playing was called ‘Hot Seat’, in which a contestant could win as much as $20,000.

The rules of the game are simple. It involves a moving chair attached to a stage with five tables. Each table has an item on it. The contestant’s job is to guess whether the price of each item is higher or lower than what is displayed. They get 35 seconds to do so. The seat will move from one item to another, and the contestant has to make a guess when the chair stops in front of the item.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game to the contestant. (Image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

The first one was a megaphone worth $80, and Angela believed the price was lower. The second was a spoon holder worth $65, and the contestant believed the price was lower. For a dog brush worth $20, the contestant believed that its price was higher. The remaining two items were a mill set and a couple of Bluetooth speakers, both of whose prices the contestant believed were higher than what was shown.

Now, it was time for the second part of the game. In this, the chair randomly moves to the items and reveals whether the contestant’s guess was correct. If she gets one right, she wins $500; two correct answers will give her $2,500. Then it doubles to $5,000, $10,000, and $20,000 depending on the number of correct answers.

Screenshot showing the contestant playing the game. (Image credit: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

With $5,000 in the bank after getting prices right, Angela decided to go for double. The mill set was next, and even that was the correct guess. Now, with $10,000, Angela decided to risk it all and go for the big one.

The Bluetooth speakers were next, and there was a moment of silence before the revelation. The contestant’s guess was correct there as well, and that meant she had won $20,000. Angela shrieked after learning about the result. “I won?” she asked, still not believing what she had done.

