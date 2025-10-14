‘Price is Right’ fans call out the game show for giving away ‘fake’ prize to contestant

The showrunners must have had a storm on their hands when they were called out.

"The Price is Right" has become a fan favorite over the past several decades that it has been on air. However, the show has been blasted by fans on many occasions as well. Most recently, the show was under fire from fans who called out its unprofessionalism. Turns out that one of the prizes being given was fake, and the original creator of the item took to social media to expose that.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey. (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

The show recently saw an unusual prize, which was a duck vase that looked cute, but was copied. The creator of these kinds of vases was a man from the UK known as Richard Moonstreet, as per a TV Insider report. He accused the show of using fakes of the product he created as prizes. It is safe to say that fans did not take to this new information well. Moonstreet took to his Instagram to call out of the show in a strong-worded post.

He wrote that he had his intellectual property protected by the ICO in the UK. What that means is that no one in the UK or Europe could make copies of his product. However, due to the regional nature of this patent, there was no law that protected it from being imitated in other parts of the world. Moonstreet said that he had seen fakes of his product on shopping sites like Amazon, Temu, and Wish, and he even accused a factory in China of producing these fakes.

Screenshot showing the fake duck vase on the show. (Image source: Instagram | @richardmoonstreet)

However, he probably never expected the fakes of his products to be paraded as prizes on one of the biggest game shows in the United States. “There's a very phony company called 'MOUGIGI' profiting off me, and Amazon refuses to act. I had mostly given up trying,” the entrepreneur wrote in his post, which has received several likes and comments.

“So imagine my surprise when the PRICE IS RIGHT @therealpriceisright used the FAKE item as a prize on a recent airing. With no due diligence or care from them to make sure they were promoting a genuine product rather than a fake copy of something I have poured a lot of hours into. Really shameful,” the entrepreneur added.

Screenshot showing the original product. (Image source: Instagram | @richardmoonstreet)

He then made a polite request to the showrunners that if they wanted to use the rip-offs of his duck vases on TV, he’d rather just send them one of the originals, which he claims are handcrafted, unlike the ones made in the factory in China. “I've been making for the last six years. Feature that? Do me a solid? And make good on how you've just promoted an entirely ripped off copy of an independent artist,” the entrepreneur explained.

Several users commented under the post and stood by the entrepreneur. “So sorry to hear that. What a shame! You deserve a lot of credit and a lot of money. Good things will come to you because of this. Your art work is wonderful!” one user wrote. “Why did @therealpriceisright even buy from Amazon though....that's so trash they should be buying directly from a business website (even if they didn't know this was yours but to buy a product from Amazon to use a prize???? Pathetic),” opined another.

