MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'The Price Is Right' fans react to season 54's new game 'Lion's Share' — and not everyone's happy

The 54th season of the show has begun with a brand-new game, but fans fear it could be rigged.
PUBLISHED 12 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Drew Carey on "The Price is Right" (Cover Image Source: Facebook| Price is Right )
Screenshots showing Drew Carey on "The Price is Right" (Cover Image Source: Facebook| Price is Right )

The brand new season of  "The Price Is Right" is underway, and the fans have already got a new game to cheer for. The new addition to the game was first teased by the show's models, Amber Lancaster and Alexis Gaube, before the season 54 premiere. After much hype, the game called "The Lion's Share" was finally introduced by host Drew Carey in the very first episode. While the stars of the show claimed that it was set to “cause an uproar,” fans at home had mixed reviews to share.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Price Is Right (@therealpriceisright)

 

Before the premiere of the new season, the show took to social media to share a teaser of the game. “A new season of #PriceIsRight is just around the corner, and we’re bringing a *huge* new game with us! Get ready to see what the roar is all about,” the Instagram post, featuring the two models, was captioned. In the video, they sat backstage, watching how the filming of the show was going. “I’m backstage with Alexis. We’re getting ready for the season 54 premiere,” Lancaster said. “We have a new game. It is so wild,” Gaube added. In the end, Lancaster claimed, “It’s going to cause an uproar." In a press release, the show shared that the new game was introduced in association with BetMGM. The Lion's Share was described as a high-stakes game that will give players a chance to enter the lion’s “wind chamber” and “pull out” prizes, which include trips, cars, and cash up to a whopping $500,000. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Price Is Right (@therealpriceisright)

 

The show debuted the new game in the very first episode of season 54, where the contestant named Marian joined Carey on stage to become the first person to ever play Lion's Share. During the game, the player entered the lion's chamber where she had to guess the price of five household items, like a toaster, a whisk, and more, correctly. Marian nailed the pricing segment and got all five correct to win five balls, which floated around her in the chamber. 

After collecting the balls, she then chose the ball number from the screen that she wanted to play. Luckily for her, the balls carried several big prizes, including a $14,419 trip to Tokyo, a hot tub worth $11,421, two guitars worth $5,250, and more. In the end, she won prizes worth a total of $33,090. While the game looked fun and gave away big prizes, fans shared mixed reviews on the show's unofficial Reddit forum. "The ball wind booth was silly, but made for a fun game. Prizes seem really good! Not sure what the whole "Sponsored by MGM Grand" disclaimer was about. Could this be a temporary game?" wrote @AppropriateName6523 in the thread. 

Lion's Share
byu/AppropriateName6523 inThePriceIsRight

 

Meanwhile, another user pointed out that the game could be easily rigged. "I don’t love how it can be easily 'rigged' with it just being all digital on the screen… they could decide to 'lose everything' at any point they want. And seems sus the first two prizes were $10k+ and then it dropped off for the last 3," explained @Suspicious_Entrance

‘Price is Right’ player can’t contain her excitement and jumps into model’s arms in sweet moment

Big changes are coming to ‘The Price is Right’ — here’s what fans can expect

'Price is Right' contestant loses everything but can't stop laughing as she got to meet Drew Carey

