Privacy Policy Terms of Use
Big changes are coming to ‘The Price is Right’ — here’s what fans can expect

Thankfully, none of the cast members will be changed and fans are excited about the changes.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
'The Price is Right' poster | Image Source: Price is Right | Facebook
'The Price is Right' poster | Image Source: Price is Right | Facebook

From Bob Barker's era to the new quirky avatar under Drew Carey, "The Price is Right" has remained popular on TV across decades by changing with the times. It's 2025, and ahead of its 54th season, the show is gearing up for another set of changes. Of course, beloved cast members like Drew Carey, George Gray, and the models will stay.

via GIPHY

 

As per a Deadline report, the new showrunner is John Quinn, who has taken the reins from Evelyn Warfel. Quinn has worked in a similar capacity on shows like ‘Let’s Make A Deal’ and ‘Press Your Luck.’ Among the changes that are reportedly on their way to the show are a returning game and several themes that fans will have to keep their eye out for.

The returning game, according to a TV Insider report, was last played on the show in the 2021 season. Details about it are yet to be revealed yet but fans of the show are already excited about it. There will also be a number of themes over the course of the upcoming season, like Breast Cancer Awareness, Valentine’s Day, Pet Adoption Week, Mother’s Day, and School’s Out.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey flapping his Count Dracula coat. (Image credit: YouTube | priceisright)
Screenshot showing Drew Carey flapping his Count Dracula coat in a Halloween-themed episode. (Image source: YouTube | priceisright)

All of these are seemingly positive changes as far as fans are concerned, and they took to Reddit to share their opinions on the matter. “I'm excited to see the new game. I love the latest new games, to the penny and back to '72, '73, '74, etc. I'd like them to announce the retirement of certain games I don't like,” one fan wrote in r/ThePriceIsRight. “Makes sense. This is the bigger fish than LMAD. And he has lots of experience elsewhere in Fremantle’s game show roster. But imagine having to guess the price of the crazy prizes Press Your Luck offers!” quipped another.

Quinn himself has been a massive fan of the show ever since he was a kid. The new showrunner even said that “The Price is Right” was one of the biggest reasons why he started working in game shows. “It’s the show we all watched during summer break and when we were homesick from school,” he had said to Deadline.

Screenshot showing audience members on The Price is Right (Cover image source: YouTube | The Price is Right)
Screenshot showing audience members on The Price is Right (Cover image source: YouTube | The Price is Right)

“This show is a major reason why I work on game shows in the first place, so to be a part of it now is an honor that I do not take lightly. I am beyond grateful and still pinching myself! From the second I came on board, I have felt at home, and that is a testament to the spectacular staff and crew who have been making this show a staple of American television for 53 years. What a delight!”

Screenshot showing Drew Carey on The Price Is Right (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing Drew Carey on The Price Is Right (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)


