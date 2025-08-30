'Price is Right' contestant trusts his wife's suggestions from the audience to win a trip with her

The duo worked very well as a team and the victory was well-deserved.

Help from audiences has often played a decisive role on "The Price is Right," and when family and friends are giving suggestions from the sidelines, the choice becomes clear for a contestant. Having a partner cheering for you is good, but things get even better when your spouse helps you win a big prize on the show, making it a joint effort. That is exactly what happened in a recent episode, which saw a husband and wife pair work beautifully together to win an all-expense paid vacation. The husband might have been the one on stage, but his wife’s contribution to the win was essential.

The contestant was a man named Kenneth, and he was playing the Bonus Game. As part of the game, four items are displayed to the contestant, and each of them is labeled with an incorrect price. The job is to guess whether the correct price is higher or lower than that amount.

However, one does not need to get all four prices right in order to win the game. They could get just one price right and still win. This is because only one of those four items has the prize attached to it. Getting the price of that item right is all one needs to win.

Unfortunately for Kenneth, he did not have the best start. The first item displayed to him was a calf stretcher, and the price quoted was $100. The contestant looked at the audience before saying that the actual price of it was lower. Unfortunately, the correct answer was $129. Despite the poor start, the contestant still had three more items to go, and he absolutely nailed them with the help of his wife.

The next three items were a stopwatch, a mug warmer, and a fountain pen. Kenneth correctly guessed the price of all three items. For the pen, the price quoted was $25. This seemed to be trickier than the others, and as the contestant looked to the audience for help, his wife could clearly be seen telling him that the price was higher than that. That is exactly what the contestant chose, and he won.

One could assume that he took his wife’s advice for all of the items that followed. The couple got an all-expense-paid trip to Alaska, which includes a stay at the Alaska Lodge, a lovely wooden property that boasts breathtaking views around it. Fans of the show appreciated the moment as well. “That was a lucky win!” one user commented on YouTube. “Awesome!!!” quipped another.

