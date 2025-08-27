'Price is Right' fan gets former contestants to reveal things they weren't allowed to say

Former players and audience members shared how the show deals with controversial statements.

"The Price is Right" contestants stand out for their over-the-top celebrations, which involve anything from jumping on the host, screaming, jumping around, dancing and almost tackling Drew Carey down to the ground. Looking at this, it seems as if anything goes on the sets of the popular game show, but there's more to it than what meets the eye. To prevent things from turning too controversial, there have to be certain rules regarding what can be said while the camera is rolling and after the taping ends as well. Fans wondered if the CBS show had such protocols in place and asked former participants to share their experience on Reddit.

A fan, @WoodyBABL, asked in a Reddit post, "Just curious what would (or has) happen to a contestant spinning the wheel who makes, say, a pro/anti political shout out? We obviously never see them, so it cuts out, and the audience in attendance know, but the viewers don’t know unless someone talks about it on social media?” The user further asked former audience members and participants to share if they had to sign a legal waiver before taping.

Many former audience members of the show took to the comments. One user, @rejectmariosonic, shared that CBS does have legal options in place to protect itself. "The form you fill out to be a contestant notes you're not allowed to promote a business. That's really it for shout-outs, but CBS has the right to edit out anything, though. A slightly humorous example - allegedly, someone at the Superfan primetime special shouted out Mike Richards on the wheel. That wasn't left in," the user explained.

However, there was another audience member in the thread who claimed that not all possibly controversial statements are edited out by the producers. "There was a contestant back in 2019 who gave a brief anti-global warming speech during his spin and--as far as I could tell--it was not edited," @Schmedlapp wrote.

The Redditor further added that they recently attended a taping, and they could confirm that the staffers who are in charge of picking the contestants are good at their job. "They are extremely good at picking up on people's vibes, and are careful to avoid folks who they feel might cause trouble," the user shared.

Meanwhile, a former contestant, @WithDisGuyTravel, shared that the show's producers can sometimes be sticklers for drama. "They did a retake of my reaction to Drew Carey [the host], 5 different times. They wanted more drama. I imagine it’s like that. Just some clever editing and dubbing," the user wrote.

On the other hand, some fans complained about the shout-outs on the show in the Drew Carey Era. "The shoutouts under Drew's watch are brutal. I always liked Bob's. If someone asked to hit someone, he would allow it. If they didn't, no asking... carry on with the spin," @ChardeeMacDennisGoG wrote.

