ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Price is Right' contestant aiming for $24,000 car goes home with $60,000 in cash instead

This was a rare occasion in the history of the game show that a car wasn't the most valuable prize.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price is Right" (Cover image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)
Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price is Right" (Cover image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

Cars and vacations seem to be the most coveted prizes on "The Price is Right," but some contestants have different things on mind. Winning a car on the show also comes with an additional tax burden on the contestant's pocket, and that is not a small amount of money to pay. Instead, one contestant was happier to walk home with a significant amount of cash.

via GIPHY

 

The player named Orlis recreated the famous ‘Siu’ celebration popularized by Cristiano Ronaldo after making it through the contestants' row. Even host Drew Carey understood that he was a soccer fan and joined in with the celebration. Among the prizes up for grabs was a set of expensive golf clubs.

The other was a brand-new car, which the contestant was excited about. However, he did not know at this point that he could win a lot of money as well. The game that he played was called Any Number, in which a contestant could win one of three prizes. One of those is a cash amount, but that is usually less than $10. However, since this was the 10,000th episode of the show, the piggyback amount would be multiplied by 10,000 if the contestant won.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game to the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)
Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game to the contestant. (Image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

The other two prizes were the car and the golf club set. The rules of Any Number are simple. The first digit in the price of the car is revealed, and the contestant has to guess the rest of it, along with the price of the golf club set and the amount in the piggy bank. They get digits from 0 to 9 to pick from, but each digit could be chosen only once.

Whatever item the contestant guesses the price for first, is the one they win. In this case, the first digit in the price of the car was a 2. Orlis picked 4 next, and it was the second digit in the price of the car. He then picked 2, which was a digit in the value of the piggy bank. He then picked 3, which was another digit in the price of the car. He then picked 5 and 7, both of which were in the price range of the golf clubs.

Screenshot showing the car. (Image credit: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)
Screenshot showing the car. (Image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

He then picked a 0, which is in the value of the piggy bank, and then a 1, which was also on the price of the car. Now, only one hidden digit remained for each of the items. “The good news is you’re going to win something with this next number,” Caret said to Orlis. The contestant then looked to the audience for help and picked 6. “I’m gonna go with the crowd,” he said.

That was the first digit in the value of the piggy bank, which turned out to be $6.02. Multiplied by 10,000, the prize money won was $60,000. This was much higher than the price of the car, and the contestant was overjoyed. He repeated his soccer celebration one more time as Carey joined in.

More on Market Realist:

'Price is Right' contestant wins a brand new car just after Drew Carey signed the back of his t-shirt

'Price is Right' contestant turns down chance to win $25,000 in cash as he wanted to play safe

'Price is Right' contestant wins a brand new car — turns out, it was also her 50th birthday

RELATED TOPICS PRICE IS RIGHT
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' contestant aiming for $24,000 car goes home with $60,000 in cash instead
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant aiming for $24,000 car goes home with $60,000 in cash instead
This was a rare occasion in the history of the game show that a car wasn't the most valuable prize.
7 hours ago
'Price is Right' fans have a wild theory about contestants with great teeth getting selected
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' fans have a wild theory about contestants with great teeth getting selected
No such rule has ever been confirmed by the show but fans have their doubts.
10 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys bones of elephant from millions of years ago for just $2,500
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys bones of elephant from millions of years ago for just $2,500
The pawn shop owner seemed to have gotten a good deal for the set on the day.
11 hours ago
'Jeopardy' fans could witness changes in the new season that they might not be happy about
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' fans could witness changes in the new season that they might not be happy about
An insider claimed that these changes were meant to jazz up the newest season of the show.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys broken-down Volkswagen for $4,000 — spends $3,300 to fix it
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys broken-down Volkswagen for $4,000 — spends $3,300 to fix it
The pawn shop owner wanted to fix the car with his son, but failed to do one of the first things needed.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant to fix things with his wife after awkward answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant to fix things with his wife after awkward answer
The contestant's wife also stated what she wanted when it was her turn to answer.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' contestants and Steve Harvey stunned as their city showed up among the answers
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestants and Steve Harvey stunned as their city showed up among the answers
The funniest part of it all was that the shocked contestants were actually from New Jersey.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants convince Mark Cuban to invest $1.75 million even after he shook his head
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants convince Mark Cuban to invest $1.75 million even after he shook his head
The entrepreneurs got him in to invest two of his buisnesses rather than one.
2 days ago
'Jeopardy' player who dethroned 16-game champion Scott Riccardi almost collapses in disbelief
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' player who dethroned 16-game champion Scott Riccardi almost collapses in disbelief
Jonathan Hugendubler pulled off a generational upset on the show to beat Scott Riccardi.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant repeats an answer without having a clue that her teammate already said it
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant repeats an answer without having a clue that her teammate already said it
Steve Harvey saw an opportunity to turn it into a hilarious segment, and he was more than successful.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants impress Kevin O'Leary but reject his offer for guest judge and Lori Greiner
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants impress Kevin O'Leary but reject his offer for guest judge and Lori Greiner
Mr. Wonderful seemed to have been highly impressed by the company and wanted a piece of it.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant dedicates $77,000 win to her late mother in heartwarming gesture
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant dedicates $77,000 win to her late mother in heartwarming gesture
Her mother was a massive fan of the show and had passed away around the time her episode was taped.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest needs a 'stiff cup of coffee' after hearing the value for his army medals
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest needs a 'stiff cup of coffee' after hearing the value for his army medals
The expert was also in awe of the one-of-a-kind item that was part of the set of medals.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant to 'sit down' as she takes too long to answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant to 'sit down' as she takes too long to answer
Steve Harvey can be a ruthless game show host if the time calls for it.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison once paid $1,000 for a $1 bill — all because of a small detail
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison once paid $1,000 for a $1 bill — all because of a small detail
The guest at one point might have even believed that his bill was worth a five-figure sum.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants bring a caveman to pitch their product and end up with a $250,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants bring a caveman to pitch their product and end up with a $250,000 deal
They had a tense moment in the end with a couple of the sharks but things worked out in the end.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest let down as Chumlee offers just $400 for a Roman item from the 1st century
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest let down as Chumlee offers just $400 for a Roman item from the 1st century
The guest had hoped to get $40,000 and the guys from the pawn shop eliminated two zeroes.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey puts up a hilarious act to mock contestant's 'parents' answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey puts up a hilarious act to mock contestant's 'parents' answer
The host could not believe it was one of the answers and could not help himself.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' expert values necklace belonging to a historic woman at almost $800,000
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' expert values necklace belonging to a historic woman at almost $800,000
The necklace belonged to an American woman who made a name for herself in British politics.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant who was just 11 years old made judges fight to close a deal with him
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant who was just 11 years old made judges fight to close a deal with him
The young entrepreneur had come up with an innovative idea for skateboards to be easier to carry.
5 days ago