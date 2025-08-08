'Price is Right' contestant aiming for $24,000 car goes home with $60,000 in cash instead

This was a rare occasion in the history of the game show that a car wasn't the most valuable prize.

Cars and vacations seem to be the most coveted prizes on "The Price is Right," but some contestants have different things on mind. Winning a car on the show also comes with an additional tax burden on the contestant's pocket, and that is not a small amount of money to pay. Instead, one contestant was happier to walk home with a significant amount of cash.

The player named Orlis recreated the famous ‘Siu’ celebration popularized by Cristiano Ronaldo after making it through the contestants' row. Even host Drew Carey understood that he was a soccer fan and joined in with the celebration. Among the prizes up for grabs was a set of expensive golf clubs.

The other was a brand-new car, which the contestant was excited about. However, he did not know at this point that he could win a lot of money as well. The game that he played was called Any Number, in which a contestant could win one of three prizes. One of those is a cash amount, but that is usually less than $10. However, since this was the 10,000th episode of the show, the piggyback amount would be multiplied by 10,000 if the contestant won.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game to the contestant. (Image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

The other two prizes were the car and the golf club set. The rules of Any Number are simple. The first digit in the price of the car is revealed, and the contestant has to guess the rest of it, along with the price of the golf club set and the amount in the piggy bank. They get digits from 0 to 9 to pick from, but each digit could be chosen only once.

Whatever item the contestant guesses the price for first, is the one they win. In this case, the first digit in the price of the car was a 2. Orlis picked 4 next, and it was the second digit in the price of the car. He then picked 2, which was a digit in the value of the piggy bank. He then picked 3, which was another digit in the price of the car. He then picked 5 and 7, both of which were in the price range of the golf clubs.

Screenshot showing the car. (Image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

He then picked a 0, which is in the value of the piggy bank, and then a 1, which was also on the price of the car. Now, only one hidden digit remained for each of the items. “The good news is you’re going to win something with this next number,” Caret said to Orlis. The contestant then looked to the audience for help and picked 6. “I’m gonna go with the crowd,” he said.

That was the first digit in the value of the piggy bank, which turned out to be $6.02. Multiplied by 10,000, the prize money won was $60,000. This was much higher than the price of the car, and the contestant was overjoyed. He repeated his soccer celebration one more time as Carey joined in.

