ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Price is Right' contestant wins a brand new car just after Drew Carey signed the back of his t-shirt

The contestant wore a shirt that said Carey had signed it on stage, and the host obliged.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Drew Carey and the contestant on "The Price is Right." (Cover image source: YouTube | Bonus Round)
Screenshots showing Drew Carey and the contestant on "The Price is Right." (Cover image source: YouTube | Bonus Round)

"The Price is Right" contestants are mostly so excited to meet Drew Carey that they celebrate and, at times, jump on the host, even before they start playing. In an earlier episode of the show, a contestant named Barry was wearing a shirt that had, “Drew Carey signed my shirt on stage,” written on it. The host, being the kind gentleman that he is, actually signed the back of the shirt. This possibly worked like a lucky charm, as Barry ended up leaving the show in a brand new car.

via GIPHY

 

As Carey was signing his shirt, announcer George Gray revealed that Barry was playing for a brand-new Kia car. The contestant was so excited that he had to be stopped from running so that Carey could sign his name before the games could begin.

Screenshot showing Barry on Contestant's Row. (Image credit: YouTube | Bonus Round)
Screenshot showing Barry on Contestant's Row. (Image source: YouTube | Bonus Round)

For the game that Barry was playing, a giant board was brought to the stage with various prices written on it. A marker covered amounts, all in the $150 range. The marker would go up from the lowest price to the highest. The contestant had to press a red button to stop it once he believed that the price of the car was within the range displayed by the marker.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game to the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | Bonus Round)
Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game to the contestant. (Image source: YouTube | Bonus Round)

It is easier said than done, but the contestant really made it look easy. He waited patiently as the marker started moving upwards, always glancing back at the studio audience for advice. He pressed the red button when the marker was in the $16,590 to $16,740 range.

It’s easy to lose such games unless one has a clear idea about how much the car would cost. This contestant seemed to take a shot in the dark. The price of the car was then revealed to be $16,595. This was as close as it could get. Had Barry allowed the marker to go upwards for even a couple of seconds longer, he’d have lost the car. Turns out that luck was truly on his side, and maybe the host’s signature was the reason.

The contestant ran to his new prize as Carey said, “That was close.” He hugged model Rachel Reynolds and celebrated his big win. Barry was happy just to be on the stage and have his shirt signed by the host. Winning the car must have felt like a bonus, and if that really was the case, it was a pretty good one.

More on Market Realist:

'Price is Right' contestant wins a brand new car — turns out, it was also her 50th birthday

'Price is Right' contestant stuns everyone after winning two cars in historic TV moment

'Price is Right' contestant wins new car on her birthday after losing old one in an accident

RELATED TOPICS PRICE IS RIGHT
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison slammed by disgruntled guest who didn't get the deal he asked for
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison slammed by disgruntled guest who didn't get the deal he asked for
The guest seemed confident about his exorbitant asking price but was quickly shot down.
6 hours ago
Costco customer points out how the muffins they’re selling now are different: 'You had to...'
COSTCO
Costco customer points out how the muffins they’re selling now are different: 'You had to...'
Costco might not get it right all the time but when they do, customers love it.
7 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a brand new car just after Drew Carey signed the back of his t-shirt
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant wins a brand new car just after Drew Carey signed the back of his t-shirt
The contestant wore a shirt that said Carey had signed it on stage, and the host obliged.
8 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player shares disturbing childhood story but Pat Sajak thought it was 'pointless'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player shares disturbing childhood story but Pat Sajak thought it was 'pointless'
The former host could be quite brutal if he wanted to and this was an example of that.
10 hours ago
'Price Is Right' contestants just can't win big at Plinko — and fans point out a big flaw in the game
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price Is Right' contestants just can't win big at Plinko — and fans point out a big flaw in the game
A fan used a physics experiment to break down the science behind the game and point out that there was a 'big flaw.'
12 hours ago
'Shark Tank' judges are impressed by teen contestant's pitch but express concern about his future
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judges are impressed by teen contestant's pitch but express concern about his future
The entrepreneur's pitch was entertaining to the sharks but no one offered a deal
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey caught off guard by rapper Lil Jon's controversial comment
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey caught off guard by rapper Lil Jon's controversial comment
Lil Jon wasn't having any of the answers showing up on the board.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned to find out that white stones on her brooch were real diamonds
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned to find out that white stones on her brooch were real diamonds
The guest had no idea when the brooch belonging to her great-grandmother had been made.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left stunned after expert revealed the value of table that cost her just $25
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left stunned after expert revealed the value of table that cost her just $25
The guest said that she had purchased it from a garage sale and cleaned the mold off it.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant loses out on a BMW car after taking the advice from audience
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant loses out on a BMW car after taking the advice from audience
The contestant was playing well but was too dependent on suggestions for his own good.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison lets a 200-year-old gold coin slip by as he won't offer $1,000 more
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison lets a 200-year-old gold coin slip by as he won't offer $1,000 more
Harrison can be a tough negotiator, but sometimes, he can be a bit too tough for his own good.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune for the pamphlet signed by Martin Luther King Jr.
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune for the pamphlet signed by Martin Luther King Jr.
Rick Harrison doesn't mind paying for items significant to the history of his country, and this was the same.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison gets nostalgic and shows off dance moves after buying Sony Walkman
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison gets nostalgic and shows off dance moves after buying Sony Walkman
The pawn store owner was in awe of the item after learning that it was one of the first-ever.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant pitched an alarm clock that cooks bacon and it went as expected
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant pitched an alarm clock that cooks bacon and it went as expected
The pitch went exactly how one would expect, and the sharks took turns to explain what was wrong with the product.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses car after failing to solve a tough puzzle: 'It took me a while'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses car after failing to solve a tough puzzle: 'It took me a while'
The contestant made some poor choices when it came to picking his letters for the puzzle.
4 days ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings was once called out by Alex Trebek over an answer in wild TV moment
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings was once called out by Alex Trebek over an answer in wild TV moment
Although Ken Jennings was reprimanded, fans believe that his answer was not incorrect.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player who later became a news anchor shares what happens behind-the-scenes
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player who later became a news anchor shares what happens behind-the-scenes
The anchor also got his colleagues to solve a puzzle that he remembered among others from the episode.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants get a life-changing deal from Mark Cuban for their tornado shelter
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants get a life-changing deal from Mark Cuban for their tornado shelter
The sharks believed that the entrepreneurs were selling the product at too little a price.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison paid a fortune for silver items because his dad was excited about them
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison paid a fortune for silver items because his dad was excited about them
The guest's collection was highly impressive, and Rick Harrison knew they'd be worth a lot.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player gets rare second shot at big win after producers realized their mistake
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player gets rare second shot at big win after producers realized their mistake
The player also posted on Instagram to express gratitude for the opportunity.
5 days ago