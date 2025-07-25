'Price is Right' contestant wins a brand new car just after Drew Carey signed the back of his t-shirt

The contestant wore a shirt that said Carey had signed it on stage, and the host obliged.

"The Price is Right" contestants are mostly so excited to meet Drew Carey that they celebrate and, at times, jump on the host, even before they start playing. In an earlier episode of the show, a contestant named Barry was wearing a shirt that had, “Drew Carey signed my shirt on stage,” written on it. The host, being the kind gentleman that he is, actually signed the back of the shirt. This possibly worked like a lucky charm, as Barry ended up leaving the show in a brand new car.

As Carey was signing his shirt, announcer George Gray revealed that Barry was playing for a brand-new Kia car. The contestant was so excited that he had to be stopped from running so that Carey could sign his name before the games could begin.

Screenshot showing Barry on Contestant's Row. (Image source: YouTube | Bonus Round)

For the game that Barry was playing, a giant board was brought to the stage with various prices written on it. A marker covered amounts, all in the $150 range. The marker would go up from the lowest price to the highest. The contestant had to press a red button to stop it once he believed that the price of the car was within the range displayed by the marker.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game to the contestant. (Image source: YouTube | Bonus Round)

It is easier said than done, but the contestant really made it look easy. He waited patiently as the marker started moving upwards, always glancing back at the studio audience for advice. He pressed the red button when the marker was in the $16,590 to $16,740 range.

It’s easy to lose such games unless one has a clear idea about how much the car would cost. This contestant seemed to take a shot in the dark. The price of the car was then revealed to be $16,595. This was as close as it could get. Had Barry allowed the marker to go upwards for even a couple of seconds longer, he’d have lost the car. Turns out that luck was truly on his side, and maybe the host’s signature was the reason.

The contestant ran to his new prize as Carey said, “That was close.” He hugged model Rachel Reynolds and celebrated his big win. Barry was happy just to be on the stage and have his shirt signed by the host. Winning the car must have felt like a bonus, and if that really was the case, it was a pretty good one.

