'Price is Right' contestant screams and jumps on Drew Carey and Neil Patrick Harris in bizarre moment

The excited contestant nearly took out the host and wrestled the celebrity guest to the floor.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Many of the contestants who make it to "The Price is Right" have probably dreamt of the moment since they were kids. That's why it isn't surprising that they are excited, but sometimes people can go overboard. One such player who lost it and nearly took out the host Drew Carey was named Destiny. She didn't stop there and even wrestled special guest and "How I Met Your Mother" star Neil Patrick Harris to the ground.

Screenshot showing Neil Pattrick Harrish, Destiny, and Drew Carey on The Price Is Right
Screenshot showing Neil Pattrick Harrish, Destiny, and Drew Carey on The Price Is Right (Image source: YouTube/Da Man Mr. Information In Hand)

In the episode, Carey was conducting his usual hosting duties running the Contestant's Row round. In this round, a lineup of players is selected from the audience to 'come on down' to the Contestant's Row and bid on the presented item. Whoever gets the closest to the item's price without going over, gets a chance to join Carey on stage for a game. In this case, the player named Destiny won the chance to feature in the main segment of the show and was pretty excited about it, to say the least.

 

As soon as she realized that she had won, she rushed to the stage throwing her hands up in the air. She ran straight toward Carey, jumped, and landed on the host. While Carey caught her mid-air, he stumbled and used the wall for support

Screenshots showing Destiny jumping on Carey
Screenshots showing Destiny jumping on Carey (Image source: YouTube/Da Man Mr. Information In Hand)

After assuring the contestant that he was okay, the host joked, "Future Mrs Carey over here everybody. That's what this is!" The contestant shared that she was in such a rush that she forgot to get her shoes. Carey then introduced the player to the special guest of the show, Neil Patrick Harris. The player went over to hug Harris and ended up dramatically wrestling the star to the floor. 

Screenshot showing the contestant hugging Neil Pattrick Harris
Screenshot showing the contestant hugging Neil Pattrick Harris (Image source: YouTube/Da Man Mr. Information In Hand)

Harris too recovered from the fall as Carey cheered on. Finally, they moved ahead after announcer George Gray took over and introduced the game that Destiny would be playing alongside Harris. This isn't the first time that Carey got tackled on Price Is Right. There was another such overzealous contestant who took the host down after winning the Contestant's Row round. In the viral incident, the player named Sona won the initial round by guessing the price of the given item close to the $30 range. Winning out by a thin margin, Sona went up to the stage to give Carey a big hug.

However, she ended up hanging on the host and he couldn't carry the weight. Both Sona and Carey fell to the floor and the host nearly fell off the stage but was saved by the set's floor lights.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey taking the fall (Image source: YouTube/Entertainment Tonight/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing Drew Carey taking the fall (Image source: YouTube/Entertainment Tonight/The Price Is Right)

As Carey recovered from the fall, the announcer of the show announced, "Sona, do not break the host, or our set." Meanwhile, Carey seemed to be out of words as he could only muster the words, "I'm fine! Never happened." Gray then announced that Sona would be playing to win a new car.

 

Unfortunately, as per Entertainment Tonight, Sona failed to correctly guess the price of a new car and ended up with a $3,000 prize.

