'Price is Right' contestant loses out on a BMW car after taking the advice from audience

The contestant was playing well but was too dependent on suggestions for his own good.
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
Drew Carey with the customer explaining the game (Cover image source: YouTube | Trinnyswag91 Beastmode)
Drew Carey with the customer explaining the game (Cover image source: YouTube | Trinnyswag91 Beastmode)

"The Price is Right" audience isn't just there to cheer for contestants; instead, people in the studio often become part of the game by helping them. Their suggestions have allowed some players to win big, but depending too much on them could backfire as well. An elderly contestant named Alan took the audience’s advice and lost out on a $92,0000 BMW car. The contestant seemed slightly disappointed after the loss, especially since he had played really well till that point. He did take the audience’s help earlier and was able to go further in the game.

via GIPHY

 

He was playing Pathfinder, in which contestants stand on a board with multiple numbers written on it. They have to stand on the number as per the corresponding digit in the price of the car. The good thing about this game is that the numbers on the board are laid out in such a fashion that the contestant would not have to step more than once in any direction.

Alan was already standing on the number nine, which was the first digit in the price of the car. Next, he had a choice among the four digits on either side of the nine. He stepped on the number seven, which was incorrect. The contestant could have three do-overs, only if he could guess the prices of a fruit bowl, a tire inflater, and a peeler.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game. (Image credit: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)
Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game. (Image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

He chose the tire inflater first and got its price right, earning him his first do-over. Alan stepped off seven and stood on two, as the audience had suggested. Next, he stepped on six, which was incorrect. The contestant then chose the peeler and guessed its price correctly. He then stepped on one, which was also correct. Now, he had two digits remaining and one do-over left.

The fourth digit he stepped on was incorrect, and he had no choice but to use his final do-over. He got the price of the fruit bowl correct, but this time, he decided to take the audience’s advice again. The audience indicated that seven would be the correct number. The contestant, therefore, stepped on that tile hoping for the best. Unfortunately, it wasn’t the correct option.

Screenshot showing the car. (Image credit: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)
Screenshot showing the car. (Image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

Alan threw his arms up in disappointment as he stared at the people who cost him a premium automobile. However, that disappointment did not last. Getting to be on the stage with Drew Carey is a big moment for contestants. Fans of the show felt sorry that he missed out on the car and wrote that in the YouTube comments.

“That is a beautiful-looking Metallic BMW I5 M60! Too bad he didn't win it,” a fan commented. “Pathfinder has become an extremely difficult game to win since Drew Carey has been hosting the show. There were far more winners in this pricing game when Bob Barker was hosting the show,” added another.

