'Price is Right' contestant doesn't listen to the studio audience — ends up losing three cars

The audience was trying to help her, but she relied on the color of the top she was wearing.

Winning big on “The Price is Right” has a lot to do with luck, in addition to skills, which is why it's natural for some contestants to come to the stage with their own superstitions. But one more thing that players have often benefited from is the assistance of audience members. A contestant named Susan, however, chose not to rely on that, even with three brand-new cars at stake. This was a superstitious move, and it cost her a massive prize.

The episode was recorded during the pandemic, so everyone had to keep their distance from each other. Susan won her way to the stage, but there was no physical contact between her and the host, Drew Carey. It was then time to reveal what she would be playing for. The first prize, presented by Manuela Arbelaez, was a Chevrolet Spark. Carey then said that there were some other prizes that she could win as well.

Screenshot showing Manuela Arbelaez presenting the Chevy Spark. (Image source: YouTube | TPiJ290)

James O’Halloran presented the second prize, which was a Hyundai Venue. At this point, the host asked the contestant what she did for a living. Susan said that she worked as a concierge. “You know what she needs to be a concierge, George?” Carey asked his announcer. That’s when the third prize was revealed and presented by George Gray himself. It was a brand-new Toyota Corolla.

Screenshot showing George Gray announcing the Toyota Corolla. (Image source: YouTube | TPiJ290)

It was then time to reveal what game Susan would be playing. “We’re playing one of our more famous games called One Wrong Price. Now, usually, you play this game for like, you know, washer-dryer, stuff like that. But today we’re playing it for three cars.” The rules of the game are simple. A contestant gets to see the prices of all three prizes and has to guess which one is incorrect. If they’re correct, the player wins everything on display.

Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price is Right." (Image credit: YouTube | TPiJ290)

Susan was asked to guess which price shown was incorrect. Contestants usually don’t hesitate to take the audience’s help in such situations. The crowd in the studio was already shouting out their answers. However, their calls fell on deaf ears. Susan decided to trust the color of the car and the spirit of Christmas to win the automobiles. The Hyundai was the only car that was red in color, and since she was wearing a red top, Susan decided to choose that as her answer. “I’m gonna go with the red car since I’m wearing red and you’re wearing red,” she said.

Unfortunately, her answer was not right, since the Hyundai Venue’s price was not the wrong one, and she should've gone with the Toyota Corolla. Gray and Carey both had screamed the name of the car earlier, perhaps to give a hint to the contestant, but she probably didn’t get it. The choice to trust superstition over people around her cost the contestant dearly.