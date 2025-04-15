'Price is Right' host Drew Carey loved what was written on player's shirt who had also won a car

ECONOMY & WORK
PUBLISHED 12 HOURS AGO
Contestants on "The Price is Right" don't just rely on their gameplay and celebrations to stand out, but they also come up with innovative ways, such as messages on t-shirts and a weird dance on the way to the stage, to create viral moments. One such contestant named David left Drew Carey impressed with his creativity, through which he paid tribute to the show's former hosts Bill Cullen and Bob Barker. The player was wearing a t-shirt with a picture of the two legendary hosts with Carey printed on it.

As David walked up to the host, Carey immediately noticed the artwork and said, "What a great shirt!" Acknowledging the iconic t-shirt, the show's announcer, George Gray, revealed that he had a special prize for the player. "I'm going to say the iconic 'Price Is Right' thing. Ready? It's a brand-new car!" Gray said.

Carey then revealed that David would be playing the iconic game, "Hole-In-One or Two," for a brand new Nissan Sentra worth $22,975. The popular game features a miniature golf-style turf with a long straightaway leading to a circular area. The hole is in the center of this area, and the straightaway is marked with six evenly spaced lines, which represent the possible positions from which the player can take the shots.

To determine the position of the shot, a pricing game is conducted at the beginning, where contestants have to price six grocery items in increasing order of their price. Six flags representing the prices of six items are placed along the marked lines as per the order of the player's guess. The prices of the items are revealed one by one, and if players get the order correct, they get to make the shot from the closest spot to the hole. However, if they place a cheaper item after an expensive one, the reveal stops, and the player must take the shot from that spot. In the end, the contestant gets two shots to make the putt and win the prize.

For David's game, the six grocery items that he had to price were a jar of olive salad, a pack of washable glue, a stick of deodorant, a pack of onion rings, a watermelon juice drink, and some ice cream bars. After conferring with the audience, David placed the six items in the order which he believed to be right. However, as the show's model, Rachel Reynolds, revealed the price of the first two items, it turned out that David had got it wrong, and he had to make the shot from the further point possible. In a bid to help the player, Carey took the first shot but was unable to make the putt.

While this would have been discouraging for David, he looked confident as he lined up. He then took the shot and made the put straight away, to win the car. 

 

While everyone in the audience loved David's performance, viewers at home expressed their appreciation on YouTube. "The late Bob Barker would be proud of that putt. He would say it's one of the best shots in the history of hole-in-one," @TripSoul10 wrote.

