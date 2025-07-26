'Price is Right' contestant turns down chance to win $25,000 in cash as he wanted to play safe

It's rare to see contestants on the show refuse chances to win big, but the player was certain.

Contestants come to "The Price is Right" looking for big prizes and are aiming for a car, which is a popular prize on the show. But it's unusual for someone to simply walk away from a big cash prize. But that is exactly what a contestant named Ryan did when he turned down a chance to play for a whopping $25,000 in cash. The reason was that he had already won a decent amount of money and didn't want to risk losing it.

The contestant had made his way to the stage from Contestant’s Row and was playing the ‘To The Penny’ game for a chance to win $25,000. In this game, contestants are first given five pennies and can see five items. The goal is to guess the prices of each item correctly for a big sum of money.

The contestant needs to choose from different prices displayed for each item. The number of choices increases along with the prize money. So for an item with two choices, the prize money is $1,500. For one with three choices, the prize is $3,000. Four choices meant a $6,000 prize. Five choices meant a $12,000 prize, and finally, the item with six choices wins the contestant $25,000.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game to the contestant. (Image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

The pennies could be used in two ways. Each penny could be used to eliminate one wrong choice from the corresponding product. But if the contestant guesses incorrectly, they’d have to sacrifice two pennies to get in the game. In case the contestants don't have two pennies, they lose all their winnings until that point.

Ryan had a blistering start as he guessed the prices of the first three items without having to use a single penny. It seemed like he knew his prices well and was on the way to win $25,000. However, the fourth item proved to be a massive hurdle. The contestant guessed without using a penny and got it wrong, hence losing two of them.

Screenshot showing the jar of cherries. (Image credit: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

The guest had three pennies and four options to choose from. He decided to use them all to reveal the correct price of the jar of cherries and now had $12,000 in the bank. When it came to the final item, Carey said that he would win the $25,000 if he got it right. However, an incorrect guess would mean that he’d lose whatever he had won until that point. Ryan wasn’t sure about it and made the safer choice.

He decided to walk away from the game, a choice that was appreciated by both Carey and the contestant. He did pick an option for the final item later on, and it wasn’t correct. That basically ensured that he had no regrets as he left the stage with $12,000.

