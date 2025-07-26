ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Price is Right' contestant turns down chance to win $25,000 in cash as he wanted to play safe

It's rare to see contestants on the show refuse chances to win big, but the player was certain.
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price is Right." (Cover image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)
Screenshots showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price is Right." (Cover image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

Contestants come to "The Price is Right" looking for big prizes and are aiming for a car, which is a popular prize on the show. But it's unusual for someone to simply walk away from a big cash prize. But that is exactly what a contestant named Ryan did when he turned down a chance to play for a whopping $25,000 in cash. The reason was that he had already won a decent amount of money and didn't want to risk losing it.

via GIPHY

 

The contestant had made his way to the stage from Contestant’s Row and was playing the ‘To The Penny’ game for a chance to win $25,000. In this game, contestants are first given five pennies and can see five items. The goal is to guess the prices of each item correctly for a big sum of money.

The contestant needs to choose from different prices displayed for each item. The number of choices increases along with the prize money. So for an item with two choices, the prize money is $1,500. For one with three choices, the prize is $3,000. Four choices meant a $6,000 prize. Five choices meant a $12,000 prize, and finally, the item with six choices wins the contestant $25,000.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game to the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)
Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game to the contestant. (Image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

The pennies could be used in two ways. Each penny could be used to eliminate one wrong choice from the corresponding product. But if the contestant guesses incorrectly, they’d have to sacrifice two pennies to get in the game. In case the contestants don't have two pennies, they lose all their winnings until that point.

Ryan had a blistering start as he guessed the prices of the first three items without having to use a single penny. It seemed like he knew his prices well and was on the way to win $25,000. However, the fourth item proved to be a massive hurdle. The contestant guessed without using a penny and got it wrong, hence losing two of them.

Screenshot showing the jar of cherries. (Image credit: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)
Screenshot showing the jar of cherries. (Image credit: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

The guest had three pennies and four options to choose from. He decided to use them all to reveal the correct price of the jar of cherries and now had $12,000 in the bank. When it came to the final item, Carey said that he would win the $25,000 if he got it right. However, an incorrect guess would mean that he’d lose whatever he had won until that point. Ryan wasn’t sure about it and made the safer choice.

He decided to walk away from the game, a choice that was appreciated by both Carey and the contestant. He did pick an option for the final item later on, and it wasn’t correct. That basically ensured that he had no regrets as he left the stage with $12,000.

More on Market Realist:

'Price is Right' player surprises everyone by doing a cartwheel on stage after winning $25,000

'Price is Right' contestant wins $25,000 in seconds as he spun the wheel to perfection — twice

'Price is Right' player dances wildly after winning $250 — Drew Carey says it's 'better than nothing'

RELATED TOPICS PRICE IS RIGHT
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' contestants change Mark Cuban's mind and get a $300,000 deal after he pulled out
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants change Mark Cuban's mind and get a $300,000 deal after he pulled out
The shark had said that he was out earlier but came back in to swoop the deal away from the others.
6 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $50,000 by failing to solve easy puzzle and fans were baffled
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $50,000 by failing to solve easy puzzle and fans were baffled
The player was on a roll before she entered the bonus round and ran out of luck.
6 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' audience gasps after expert revealed the value of guest's 125-year-old cigarette box
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' audience gasps after expert revealed the value of guest's 125-year-old cigarette box
The item was gifted to the guest's grandfather by the Tsar of Russia towards the end of the empire.
7 hours ago
'Jeopardy' contestant shamed for getting answer wrong in Ozzy Osbourne category
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' contestant shamed for getting answer wrong in Ozzy Osbourne category
Ozzy Osbourne recently passed away after delivering one of the most incredible farewell concerts.
8 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant turns down chance to win $25,000 in cash as he wanted to play safe
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant turns down chance to win $25,000 in cash as he wanted to play safe
It's rare to see contestants on the show refuse chances to win big, but the player was certain.
9 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestant calls his mom for advice before closing $150,000 deal with two judges
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant calls his mom for advice before closing $150,000 deal with two judges
This contestant was on the verge of closing a multi-Shark deal when he thought he could use some extra support.
12 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison slammed by disgruntled guest who didn't get the deal he asked for
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison slammed by disgruntled guest who didn't get the deal he asked for
The guest seemed confident about his exorbitant asking price but was quickly shot down.
1 day ago
Costco customer points out how the muffins they’re selling now are different: 'You had to...'
COSTCO
Costco customer points out how the muffins they’re selling now are different: 'You had to...'
Costco might not get it right all the time but when they do, customers love it.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a brand new car just after Drew Carey signed the back of his t-shirt
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant wins a brand new car just after Drew Carey signed the back of his t-shirt
The contestant wore a shirt that said Carey had signed it on stage, and the host obliged.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player shares disturbing childhood story but Pat Sajak thought it was 'pointless'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player shares disturbing childhood story but Pat Sajak thought it was 'pointless'
The former host could be quite brutal if he wanted to and this was an example of that.
1 day ago
'Price Is Right' contestants just can't win big at Plinko — and fans point out a big flaw in the game
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price Is Right' contestants just can't win big at Plinko — and fans point out a big flaw in the game
A fan used a physics experiment to break down the science behind the game and point out that there was a 'big flaw.'
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' judges are impressed by teen contestant's pitch but express concern about his future
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judges are impressed by teen contestant's pitch but express concern about his future
The entrepreneur's pitch was entertaining to the sharks but no one offered a deal
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey caught off guard by rapper Lil Jon's controversial comment
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey caught off guard by rapper Lil Jon's controversial comment
Lil Jon wasn't having any of the answers showing up on the board.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned to find out that white stones on her brooch were real diamonds
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned to find out that white stones on her brooch were real diamonds
The guest had no idea when the brooch belonging to her great-grandmother had been made.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left stunned after expert revealed the value of table that cost her just $25
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left stunned after expert revealed the value of table that cost her just $25
The guest said that she had purchased it from a garage sale and cleaned the mold off it.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant loses out on a BMW car after taking the advice from audience
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant loses out on a BMW car after taking the advice from audience
The contestant was playing well but was too dependent on suggestions for his own good.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison lets a 200-year-old gold coin slip by as he won't offer $1,000 more
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison lets a 200-year-old gold coin slip by as he won't offer $1,000 more
Harrison can be a tough negotiator, but sometimes, he can be a bit too tough for his own good.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune for the pamphlet signed by Martin Luther King Jr.
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune for the pamphlet signed by Martin Luther King Jr.
Rick Harrison doesn't mind paying for items significant to the history of his country, and this was the same.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison gets nostalgic and shows off dance moves after buying Sony Walkman
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison gets nostalgic and shows off dance moves after buying Sony Walkman
The pawn store owner was in awe of the item after learning that it was one of the first-ever.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant pitched an alarm clock that cooks bacon and it went as expected
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant pitched an alarm clock that cooks bacon and it went as expected
The pitch went exactly how one would expect, and the sharks took turns to explain what was wrong with the product.
4 days ago