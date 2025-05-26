ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player surprises everyone by doing a cartwheel on stage after winning $25,000

Ashia who won $25,000 executed an epic celebration after her win in the "To The Penny" game.
PUBLISHED 12 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the contestant and her celebration alongside Drew Carey (Cover image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant and her celebration alongside Drew Carey (Cover image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

More than the game itself, wins and prizes, the celebrations by "The Price is Right" contestants are what the show stands out for. A winner on the show pulled off an epic cartwheel celebration after winning big on the show. Ashia, from Miami, Florida, got to play the "To The Penny" game alongside the show's host, Drew Carey, and not only did she have a perfect game, she executed a perfect cartwheel to celebrate her $25,000 win.

Screenshot showing the contestant doing a cartwheel (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant doing a cartwheel (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Ashia won the "Bidder's Row" by placing the closest bid on a 75-inch 4k QLED smart television. She then celebrated her way to the stage to join Carey and play a classic game. The host then revealed that she would be playing the popular pricing game, "To The Penny" for $25,000. In the game, the contestant is shown five grocery items tagged with a few false prices. Along the way, the contestant earns money by correctly guessing the price of the items. The first item is worth $1,500, the following items double the amount up to $12,000. Thus, by guessing the price of all the items, a contestant can win $25,000.

The players are also given five giant pennies, which they can pay the host to get another guess. Thus, if a player makes a mistake, they can pay a penny and get rid of one false price to make it easier. In the end, to win the game, the player must have at least one penny with them. Furthermore, the contestant has the option to stop guessing and cash out at any point in the game.

Screenshot showing the set up for the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the set up for the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

In Ashia's game, the first grocery item presented to her was a can of prebiotic soda. With a chance to win $1,500, Ashia chose not to spend any pennies and guessed $2.49. She turned out to be correct and banked the money. The next item was Zicam cold remedy medicine, which Ashia guessed was worth $10.49. She got it right again, winning $3,000 from the item.

With all five pennies in hand, Ashia had to guess the price of a bottle of Yellowbird hot sauce. She picked $7.49 and turned out to be right again, earning $6,000.

Screenshot showing the five grocery items (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the five grocery items (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

She was right about the next item as well. "Not many players get this far in the game," Carey noted as Ashia had three of her five pennies reserved. 

For the last one, Carey advised the player to spend her remaining three pennies, and she did so to get rid of  $7.69, $4.99, and $11.49. She then guessed $9.49 as the price of the item, and the host revealed that she had won. "She took a gamble for $25,000, putting $12,000 on the line!" Carey exclaimed. To celebrate the perfect win, Ashia executed a perfect cartwheel as well.

 

She then came back to hug Carey for one last time and left the stage.

