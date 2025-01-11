'Price is Right' contestant wins $25,000 in seconds as he spun the wheel to perfection — twice

The big wheel requires some skill and strength while a lot of it is about luck in the end.

Game shows are all about the right combination of luck and skills, which is why some have dream runs, some win big in seconds and some just can't seem to bag a significant sum. “The Price is Right” has seen contestants win thousands of dollars in a matter of seconds and lose it all with a single blunder. This is usual for contestants in the Showcase Showdown round when contestants spin the big wheel to try their luck, but one of them did something extraordinary in an episode from December 2024.

During this round, contestants get a shot at spinning the big wheel to come close to the $1.00 mark without going over it as per TV Insider. If they land on the dollar mark for the first spin, they get a second shot at the wheel and also win $1000. The lucrative part comes after the second spin and if a contestant lands on the green $0.5 or $0.15 mark, they get $10,000. If they land on the dollar mark again, they get $25,000.

The contestant named Victor found himself in the Showcase Showdown and had a chance to spin the wheel. As he spoke about his family, the wheel landed on the dollar mark, which left him with another spin and a cash prize of $1,000. During the second spin, the wheel did two full rotations before landing on the dollar mark again, winning him $25,000.

The studio went wild and even Carey could not keep a check on his emotions. He repeatedly kept saying “Twenty-five thousand dollars,” as Victor jumped across the stage in celebration. Fans on social media also had a hard time believing what they had just witnessed. “I love to see such happiness,” a user @aunthatties_leclaire wrote.

Screenshot showing Victor after he won the big prize. (Image credit: Instagram | @therealpriceisrught)

The Big Wheel can be tough to master but when it goes right, contestants get to go home with a massive amount of money in just one go. In a similar instance, a contestant named Baoan from Las Vegas had a stroke of luck just like Victor when he spun the big wheel in a November 2024 episode of the show. He first landed on the dollar mark which made sure he got a place in the Showcase round and won him a thousand bucks as well.

Then came the second spin and the Vegas native seemed to be making a calculative move when he spun it and by luck or skill, managed to land on one of the green zones. That means he won $11,000 just within a matter of seconds. While many believe that luck plays a big role in a contestant’s success on the shhow, fans believe that what Baoan did have a degree of skill involved.

“That’s some finesse right there,” a user @majorseventhking wrote in the comments section of the video posted on Instagram. “He did say he was from Vegas. He knows how to finesse the wheel,” added another as per TV Insider.