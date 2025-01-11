ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Price is Right' contestant wins $25,000 in seconds as he spun the wheel to perfection — twice

The big wheel requires some skill and strength while a lot of it is about luck in the end.
PUBLISHED 48 MINUTES AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant Victor on "The Price is Right" (Image credit: Instagram | @therealpriceisright)
Screenshots showing the contestant Victor on "The Price is Right" (Image credit: Instagram | @therealpriceisright)

Game shows are all about the right combination of luck and skills, which is why some have dream runs, some win big in seconds and some just can't seem to bag a significant sum. “The Price is Right” has seen contestants win thousands of dollars in a matter of seconds and lose it all with a single blunder. This is usual for contestants in the Showcase Showdown round when contestants spin the big wheel to try their luck, but one of them did something extraordinary in an episode from December 2024.

During this round, contestants get a shot at spinning the big wheel to come close to the $1.00 mark without going over it as per TV Insider. If they land on the dollar mark for the first spin, they get a second shot at the wheel and also win $1000. The lucrative part comes after the second spin and if a contestant lands on the green $0.5 or $0.15 mark, they get $10,000. If they land on the dollar mark again, they get $25,000.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Price Is Right (@therealpriceisright)

 

The contestant named Victor found himself in the Showcase Showdown and had a chance to spin the wheel. As he spoke about his family, the wheel landed on the dollar mark, which left him with another spin and a cash prize of $1,000. During the second spin, the wheel did two full rotations before landing on the dollar mark again, winning him $25,000.

The studio went wild and even Carey could not keep a check on his emotions. He repeatedly kept saying “Twenty-five thousand dollars,” as Victor jumped across the stage in celebration. Fans on social media also had a hard time believing what they had just witnessed. “I love to see such happiness,” a user @aunthatties_leclaire wrote.

Screenshot showing Victor after he won the big prize. (Image credit: Instagram | @therealpriceisrught)
Screenshot showing Victor after he won the big prize. (Image credit: Instagram | @therealpriceisrught)

The Big Wheel can be tough to master but when it goes right, contestants get to go home with a massive amount of money in just one go. In a similar instance, a contestant named Baoan from Las Vegas had a stroke of luck just like Victor when he spun the big wheel in a November 2024 episode of the show. He first landed on the dollar mark which made sure he got a place in the Showcase round and won him a thousand bucks as well.

Then came the second spin and the Vegas native seemed to be making a calculative move when he spun it and by luck or skill, managed to land on one of the green zones. That means he won $11,000 just within a matter of seconds. While many believe that luck plays a big role in a contestant’s success on the shhow, fans believe that what Baoan did have a degree of skill involved.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Price Is Right (@therealpriceisright)

 

“That’s some finesse right there,” a user @majorseventhking wrote in the comments section of the video posted on Instagram. “He did say he was from Vegas. He knows how to finesse the wheel,” added another as per TV Insider. 

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' contestant wins $25,000 in seconds as he spun the wheel to perfection — twice
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wins $25,000 in seconds as he spun the wheel to perfection — twice
The big wheel requires some skill and strength while a lot of it is about luck in the end.
48 minutes ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest in disbelief after expert tells him value of his iconic guitar from the '50s
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest in disbelief after expert tells him value of his iconic guitar from the '50s
Classic musical instruments might be out of circulation but they could still fetch a high price.
22 hours ago
Steve Harvey says he'll slap 'Family Feud' contestant if he gives the wrong answer. It went as expected.
NEWS
Steve Harvey says he'll slap 'Family Feud' contestant if he gives the wrong answer. It went as expected.
He even walked up to the contestant and made a gesture to slap them after an incorrect answer.
23 hours ago
'Price Is Right' contestant loses $8,000 and car — then struggles to find the exit in awkward TV moment
NEWS
'Price Is Right' contestant loses $8,000 and car — then struggles to find the exit in awkward TV moment
She stood there at the back as host Drew Carey continued on like nothing was going wrong.
1 day ago
Powerball winner who won $768 million prize was a guy with less than $1,000 in his bank account
NEWS
Powerball winner who won $768 million prize was a guy with less than $1,000 in his bank account
Franco was feeling so lucky while buying those tickets, that he even thought of winking at a camera.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest almost in tears after expert reveals the staggering value of broken plates
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest almost in tears after expert reveals the staggering value of broken plates
Broken items are not known for fetching a lot of value but this artifact was different.
1 day ago
DoorDash driver gets order for one sauce packet from Taco Bell — now he's warning others to 'be careful'
NEWS
DoorDash driver gets order for one sauce packet from Taco Bell — now he's warning others to 'be careful'
Scammers have been getting more innovative each passing day and the public needs to be more careful
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans claim Pat Sajak was quite 'anti-social' and 'snarky' to the contestants
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans claim Pat Sajak was quite 'anti-social' and 'snarky' to the contestants
After his departure, Pat Sajak's time has been subjected to scrutiny while the spotlight is on Seacrest.
1 day ago
'Celebrity Family Feud' player tases his teammate for terrible answer and it's not even surprising
NEWS
'Celebrity Family Feud' player tases his teammate for terrible answer and it's not even surprising
The 'Jackass' forever star Johny Knoxville came up with a unique idea to maximize performance.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey mocks a product's price on the show — and it doesn't go down well
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey mocks a product's price on the show — and it doesn't go down well
"I see what you're doing" the host said after the players lost two Plinko chips in a row.
2 days ago
Chewy customer reveals one feature that could save your pet's life: "It gave me peace of mind..."
NEWS
Chewy customer reveals one feature that could save your pet's life: "It gave me peace of mind..."
It's natural for one to panic if their furry friend suddenly starts acting funny or falls sick.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant nails every top answer on the board. Then, it was her mom's turn.
NEWS
'Family Feud' contestant nails every top answer on the board. Then, it was her mom's turn.
The video was about Courtney's game but viewers couldn't help but notice what her mom did.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller says 'hallelujah' after she's told the value of her forgotten brooches
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' seller says 'hallelujah' after she's told the value of her forgotten brooches
She got the rare brooches for free from none other than the maker himself in the late 1930s.
2 days ago
Principal on Wheel of Fortune 'howls' after $86,000 win — now wants to give it back to his school
NEWS
Principal on Wheel of Fortune 'howls' after $86,000 win — now wants to give it back to his school
Throughout the episode, Sawyer sent a shout-out to Korte Elementary through the school’s signature “howl."
3 days ago
Colorado mom loses $5,000 after romantic talks with 'Keanu Reeves': "I was convinced..."
NEWS
Colorado mom loses $5,000 after romantic talks with 'Keanu Reeves': "I was convinced..."
She's married with two kids, but she's been chatting about everything with this person, from morning meals to steamy shower scenes.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey says "y'all are going to hell" after hearing a wild answer
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey says "y'all are going to hell" after hearing a wild answer
When a survey question had a religious twist, Harvey got upset over an X rated answer.
3 days ago
Drew Carey calls 'Price is Right' contestant the 'luckiest' ever after she won a car in surreal TV moment
NEWS
Drew Carey calls 'Price is Right' contestant the 'luckiest' ever after she won a car in surreal TV moment
It didn't seem like she was going to win big at one point but the show is just too unpredictable.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant ends up with $68,000 — all because the rival made the 'worst' mistake
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant ends up with $68,000 — all because the rival made the 'worst' mistake
The audience could not believe the blunder that the woman had just committed, losing a chunk of cash.
3 days ago
Subway customer wants refund after finding fingernail in her sandwich — there was one issue though
NEWS
Subway customer wants refund after finding fingernail in her sandwich — there was one issue though
The woman also found jalapeno stems among her veggies that are deemed bad for a person's health.
4 days ago
Two women tried to use a $1 million bill at a Dollar General — and they paid the price for it
NEWS
Two women tried to use a $1 million bill at a Dollar General — and they paid the price for it
One of the women said she had no idea that the other had such a bill and was just riding along.
4 days ago