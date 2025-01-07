ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey calls 'Price is Right' contestant the 'luckiest' ever after she won a car in surreal TV moment

It didn't seem like she was going to win big at one point but the show is just too unpredictable.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshots showing the lucky contestant Alexia celebrating on "The Price is Right" (Cover image source: YouTube | The Price is Right)
Screenshots showing the lucky contestant Alexia celebrating on "The Price is Right" (Cover image source: YouTube | The Price is Right)

Game shows are known for contestants reacting in unpredictable ways after winning, but sometimes the hosts are also elated by the manner in which things unfold. Drew Carey was seen reacting in a similar fashion when he couldn't believe how lucky a contestant named Alexia on “The Price is Right” was for winning a car even without giving a lot of correct answers. He called her the luckiest girl on the show to create a memorable television moment towards the end of the year.

Alexia was playing the Pass a Buck game when her fortunes turned around. In this game, a contestant is shown two pairs of items twice. One item in each pair is presented with the correct price while the other is off by $1. The contestant has to choose which item off and pass a dollar bill marker to it, thus making the prices of both items correct.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey and Alexia on
Screenshot showing Drew Carey and Alexia on "The Price is Right" (Image source: YouTube | The Price is Right)

With each correct answer, the contestant gets to pick from a six-number game board. One of the numbers has the prize of a car behind it. In Alexia’s case, she had one free pass to pick a number even if she gave the wrong answer on both occasions, which she did. The first pair included a cleaning spray ($4.99) and goat milk ($6.46). She passed the dollar to the cleaning spray but this was incorrect. It turns out that the milk was for $7.49. In her second attempt, she saw a 15-ounce can of tomato sauce ($2.99) and petroleum jelly ($5.99). She slid the dollar bill to the petroleum jelly and it was the wrong answer again.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey in front of the Pass the Buck board. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price is Right)
Screenshot showing Drew Carey in front of the Pass the Buck board. (Image source: YouTube | The Price is Right)

A moment like this would not bode well for anyone’s confidence but Alexia had a free pass at picking a number from the board as per The Mountaineer. She had one-in-six odds of winning a car and picked the number 4. Well, it turned out that it was the correct number for the car, and everyone in the studio was left shocked.

Screenshot showing Alexia after she won the car. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price is Right)
Screenshot showing Alexia after she won the car. (Image source: YouTube | The Price is Right)

“Are you kidding me?” Drew Carey exclaimed adding, “That is the luckiest contestant.” The host has seen his fair share of people getting lucky on the show to know for sure that this was something special.

 

 

That is, however, not the first time the veteran host has been pleasantly surprised on “The Price is Right.” Another instance of that happened when Patrice Masse from Grande Prairie, Alberta guessed the price of a trip and a car within just one dollar. He had overcome several hurdles to get to Showcase Showdown as per New York Post and that’s when his luck and intuition shone the brightest.

Masse had guessed $39,500 for a package that included a new car and a trip to Miami. As Carey opened his envelope to see the correct answer, the shock on his face was evident. He took a step back, gaping at the answer before saying, “So let me tell you. Let me just tell you…$39,501.”

 

The studio erupted into a cheer as Masse could not believe what he had just achieved. It definitely made for a memorable moment for him and a lot of people in the audience that night.

