'Price is Right' fans have a wild theory about contestants with great teeth getting selected

No such rule has ever been confirmed by the show but fans have their doubts.

Being on "The Price is Right" is a dream for a lot of viewers, and there are a number of things one needs to do to make it. There is a dress code that requires contestants to adhere to rules when it comes to clothing ahead of the show, and even the audience needs to follow it. Recently, fans came up with a theory that one will only be asked to “come on down” if they have perfect teeth.

The conversation kicked off under a post in r/ThePriceIsRight when one user posted, “How come every single contestant has perfect white teeth?” The post later goes on to read, “I have not seen one contestant, like ever, with anything less than like a movie star, competing with the models type … not one flaw ever and nothing less than like a bl3 shade lol.” Several fans and former contestants had their say about the matter.

Some believed that it truly might be the case. “I've always thought about this as well! My teeth aren't the best & I figured I'd never get picked because of that,” one user commented. “A lot of the contestants (but not all) are wannabe models/actors, who naturally will be in the top 1% of the population, appearance-wise. They get recruited via an extras service. (Example: We pay you $100 per taping to be in the audience, or whatever you win if you get picked.) They still will pick people who showed up in the audience who weren't recruited,” quipped another.

Screenshot showing a contestant (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

However, former contestants of the show claim that there was no such rule, or at least they weren’t informed of it. “What show are you watching? I was on it! Lol! 😂 I am no model!” one user commented. “I was on it, and I DO NOT HAVE PERFECT TEETH,” quipped another. Some believed that since it was aired on national television, the showrunners may prefer contestants who were more presentable and had sharp features.

Screenshot showing a contestant (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

“I have never looked specifically for this, and I doubt all the contestants have a perfect smile, but it is a national television show, and it’s beneficial to the show and the contestants to look as presentable as possible,” one user wrote. Having perfect teeth might not be a written rule to get on the show, but the one about the dress code is strict and has to be followed strictly.

Screenshot showing the contestants on Contestants' Row. (Image source: YouTube } priceisright)

As per reports, garments that showed a logo or an advertisement were not allowed. One was also not suggested to wear white since it would not look all that great on camera. Headgear like hats and tiaras were allowed only if they were a part of the contestant’s full outfit. The showrunners may even deny entry to a potential contestant if they do not adhere to the dress code.

More on Market Realist:

'Price is Right' contestant turns down chance to win $25,000 in cash as he wanted to play safe

'Price is Right' viewers reveal what they feel are the dumbest prizes ever on the show

'Price is Right' contestant wearing 'I wanna play Plinko' t-shirt wins a car in a different game