'Price is Right' contestant wearing 'I wanna play Plinko' t-shirt wins a car in a different game

While the player, James, didn't get to play his dream game, he aced the one he got to play.

"The Price is Right" contestants are known to struggle with Plinko, which is a notoriously tough game, which is why someone opting to play that is unusual. Fortunately for a player named James, he got to win a car in another game, although he appeared on the show wearing a "I wanna play Plinko" t-shirt. He played the "Dice Game" and was left overjoyed after winning a brand new Volkswagen Jetta Sport!

Screenshot showing James wearing his 'I wanna play Plinko' t-shirt (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

In the episode, James won the contestant's row to join the show's host, Drew Carey, on stage and play one of the classic games. While his t-shirt suggested that he had his eyes set on the fan favorite game, 'Plinko', he told Carey that he would be okay playing a different game as well. "I mean, if you have Plinko, I will play it," he told the show's announcer, George Gray.

Screenshot showing the player asking George Gray for Plinko (Image source: YouTube/ Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

Unfortunately, Gray didn't have Plinko in store for the player, but he did have something special. "How about you play for a brand new car!" he announced before revealing that James would be playing the 'Dice Game,' in which the centerpiece is a gameboard with screens, in three rows, for the digits in the car's price. The player is then presented with four oversized dice on a gamily board with a white line toward the end. To play the game, the player must roll the dice, one at a time, for each digit in the price of the car. If the number they land on turns out to be in the space they are playing for, the screen in the middle lights up, showing the digit. If the number isn't the same, then they must choose if the digit is higher or lower than it.

Screenshot showing the set up for the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Furthermore, if the player lands on six or one, it is counted as an automatic win, as the digits can only be higher than one or lower than 6. With the first digit given, the players must roll the four dice and guess the remaining digits to win. In the end, the host reveals the numbers one by one, and if the player gets all of them right, they win the car.

James was off to a flying start getting all the right numbers when he needed them. With only one digit to check, Carey revealed that James had got it right and won the car.

The player nearly jumped above the table in excitement before going over to check out his new ride. "I have to say. I don't want to hear one word about 'how I didn't get to play Plinko," Carey quipped as he joined James. "I will take that!" the player said in response.

