'Price is Right' viewers reveal what they feel are the dumbest prizes ever on the show

Fans gathered on the show's unofficial Reddit forum to discuss the 'dumb and useless' items.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
"The Price Is Right" usually gives away exciting prizes, including cars and trips, but sometimes the show misses the mark. One fan of the show, who goes by @LeftCoastGator on Reddit, asked fellow viewers to share what they felt were the 'dumbest' prizes to ever feature on the show. Turns out, viewers had a lot in store to share and talk about.

Screenshot showing Veonn alongside Drew Carey
Screenshot showing a contestant alongside Drew Carey standing in front of a car that was given away as a prize (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

In the thread, fans chimed in with various prizes that they saw on the show, which they think were the “dumbest or most useless” prize. One fan, @Flancrest_Industries, went on a small rant about the photo booths given away on the show. "The portable photo booth. I've seen this pop up a few times over the last season or two. It's quite tall and looks like it would just end up being stuck in a corner collecting dust for 99% of the time," the user explained.

On the other hand, a few users mentioned sponsored vacations could be a bad idea sometimes. "I don't know if it's really useless, but I always find it funny when people receive a 'vacation' to a state they live in. I saw a woman win a trip to Vermont. That's great for someone else, but she was from Vermont," @kblingdesigns suggested. 

Screenshots showing the comments on the thread (Image source: Reddit/ r/ThePriceIsRight)
Screenshots showing the comments on the thread (Image source: Reddit/ r/ThePriceIsRight)

Some even considered big appliances to be quite cumbersome to manage for the winners. "Steam showers. And personally, most of the big kitchen appliances because they're all the big gigantic ones you put in the big ass homes, when none of them would even hope of fitting in my house," wrote @foodisyumyummy

Some even brought back the rare and old prizes that featured on the show. "The old carnival popcorn poppers, which were about 6 feet tall and 4 feet wide. Still epically stupid or stupidly epic" shared @Academic_Square_5692.

Some also suggested that prizes could be subjectively useless for some players. "I saw a guy from Miami win a snow blower. I agree with the massage chair. I'm sure they feel great, but they are huge!" wrote @Top_Fix_4544.

Meanwhile, the original poster had a lot to say about one particular prize. “For me, it has to be the TreeHaus camping trailer. It has a retail price of nearly $7,500. You have to register it, get plates for it, install a trailer hitch, and tow it, which reduces your fuel economy by at least 5 mpg and makes parking and reversing a nightmare. In exchange for that, you get… a tent. No bathroom, no shower, no fresh water, no stove, no field kitchen, no refrigeration, no lights, no AV, no power outlets,” complained @LeftCoastGator.

