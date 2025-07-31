ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant ignores the audience's advice and ends up losing car worth $71,000

The weird part was that she had taken the audience's help before and been successful.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
"The Price is Right" audience members get involved in a contestant's game, and they're as heartbroken at their loss as they're elated about their wins. They are also supportive, and often their suggestions lead to big victories. A contestant would ideally use all the help from the crowd when a $71,000 car is at stake, but that was not the case with one contestant. Had she listened to the audience, she would have won the automobile. But she did not go home empty-handed.

via GIPHY

 

The contestant won her way to the stage, presumably from Contestant’s Row, and played a game called Golden Road. The rules of the game are a little complex. First, host Drew Carey will show the contestant a small item and its price. In this case, it was a bunch of paper clips worth 94 cents. He then showed the contestant three doors. Behind each door was a prize she could win.

Behind the green door was a brand-new laptop. Behind the yellow door was an entire bedroom setup with a bed, a mattress, a television, and a desk. Finally, behind the blue door was the $71,000 Audi car. The prices of all three prizes will also be shown, but there will be an unrevealed digit in them that the contestant has to guess. That’s where the paper clips worth 94 cents come in.

One of the two digits in its price, 9 and 4, was the hidden digit in the price of the laptop. It could either be $960 or $490. “They’re all saying nine,” the contestant said after looking at the crowd. “What do you say?” the host asked. She went with the audience, and they turned out to be right. Next up was the bedroom set, which truly was an outstanding prize. This time, one of the digits in the price of the laptop would have to be used.

The other digits in the bedroom set’s price were revealed, and the contestant’s options were $5,992, $5,692, $5,092. She turned to the audience once again and chose what they suggested - $5,692. Indeed, that was the correct price, and the contestant had just won two incredible prizes. Now, however, it was time for the big one. This time, the digits in the price of the previous item would be used.

The car was worth more than $71,000, and the middle digit in the price was missing. It read, “71_87.” Now, this could be 5, 6, 9, or 2. The contestant looked to the audience once again, and even though a lot of them were saying and showing ‘two,’ she went ahead with six. That was not the correct answer, which was revealed to be two. Despite losing the car, the contestant wasn’t disappointed as she had won herself a brand new laptop and an entire bedroom.

