'Price is Right' has a strict dress code for studio audience — and some of them are truly outrageous

Apart from a dress code, there are rules related to previous appearances on TV.
PUBLISHED 14 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing audience members on The Price is Right (Cover image source: YouTube | The Price is Right)
Moments where contestants go overboard with their bizarre answers as well as their over-the-top celebrations have often created a buzz on shows such as "Jeopardy!" and "The Price is Right." Recently, Drew Carey even called out the audience for being judgmental when they booed a contestant. While it is known that contestants have to go through a selection process to be on stage, sources told The US Sun that even they need to adhere to certain rules including a dress code before entering the set. The former audience members even claimed that the clothes of the contestants impact whether they will get to spin the wheel or not.

 

Maria Fitzsimons and Jill Slattery who applied to appear as an audience member on "The Price is Right" in 2013, disclosed some of the details from behind the scenes to The Sun. While she failed to make it onto the stage, she learned a lot about the dress code. Costumes or garments with advertisements or logos are not allowed on set unless the brands are related to the show. Furthermore, the producers of the show suggest that people should not wear white clothing as "it won't show up well on screen."

@samaraleilani Replying to @icedmatchalattesoymilk Yes, they interview every single person sitting in that audience. You basically have 15 seconds to prove who you are & why they should pick you #thepriceisright #gameshow #cbs #contestant ♬ original sound - Samara Leilani

 

Surprisingly, props such as tiaras or hats are allowed as long as they are a part of the person's wardrobe. Also, since the set is kept cold, carrying a jacket or sweater is advised. "A lot of people had handmade shirts like themed shirts, like 'I love 'The Price Is Right' or something related to the show," Maria told The U.S. Sun. She also revealed that producers preserve the right to deny anyone entry if they fail to adhere to the guidelines. This is because everyone in the audience will be on camera at one point during the taping.

The two sources of the outlet added that there was no guideline on footwear shared with them. Despite following the rules, Maria and Jill failed to get their "Come on Down" moment on the show. 

 

Apart from the dress code, there are several rules that contestants need to follow. Citing an application form for the show, the Daily Express reported that all aspiring contestants must be at least 18 years old to appear on stage. Furthermore, the applicants should not be employed by CBS or any associated company. They must also not be candidates for public office.

Contestants who have appeared on a TV version of the show in the past 10 years are not allowed to enter again. Applicants will also be ineligible if they've been contestants on more than four other TV game shows in the past decade. Another thing confirmed by many is the interview process for the contestants. Speaking to the New York Post in 2013, longtime producer of the show, Stan Blits said that he interviewed people standing in line to decide who would compete.

@trentontraff How I got on The Price Is Right, taping experience, and the aftermath. Part 1 #fyp #foryoupage #gameshow #thepriceisright ♬ original sound - trentontraff

 

"I am looking for energy, sincerity and potential humor," he said. "And if they can equal my energy or exceed it and maintain it, they are at the top of the list," he added. In another interview with The Washington Post in 2019, Blits said that he looks for people who can sustain the excitement and keep cheering even after entering the set.

