‘Price is Right’ viewers argue some games are nearly impossible to win and we get why

Fans on Reddit complained complained that some games are either overly difficult by design or favor only physically fit contestants.

The longest-running game show in the history of American television, "The Price Is Right," is known and loved for its various quirky games that give out hefty prizes. While the show hinges on the contestant's pricing skills, some of its games are unrelated. Thus, a debate recently raged on Reddit, where fans discussed which games of the show were "unfair" and if they were getting too "physical."

In the show's unofficial forum on Reddit, a fan, @Independent-Bed6257, asked fellow users about their opinion on the unfair games that require a physical edge. "Which games do you think are unfair, meaning the games in which some people may have a significant physical advantage? The two that I can think of include 'Hole in One' and 'The Race Game,'" the post read.

While the user complained that Hole in One gave an advantage to the contestants who played golf, another fan disagreed with the observation. "Hole in one is pretty easy, and many people who don't play golf have won it. Although it was pretty funny this season when a pro golfer played it. I do feel bad for older or out-of-shape people who place the Race Game or Time is Money. It sucks because those games are already very difficult," explained @SauconySundaes.

Some users even complained that a few games were just too difficult to win by design. "I swear that Three Strikes is designed to be impossible. Even if you play that game absolutely perfectly, it still comes down to a 50/50 chance of drawing the last strike ball, and they always play it for a wildly expensive car that no regular person has any semblance of the price of. I feel like it’s just designed for them to be able to advertise an expensive car without actually having to give it away," alleged @hm1949.

Screenshot showing Erik playing the Three Strikes game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Meanwhile, one fan shared that some games were literally flawed as they clearly advantaged tall and physically capable contestants. "Somebody once pointed out to a producer that some contestants weren’t physically able to reach the number at the top of the Cover Up board. After that, they decided that to keep things fair, the highest number in Cover Up would never be the right answer," shared @Former-Raspberry9994.

Another explained that some games were unfair not because of the physical element, but due to the sheer stress they cause. "I feel like the clock game is very difficult. It's my least favorite game. It stresses me out watching it. I feel like it's even harder for Drew. You really have to keep your cool and listen, but I think most people are too nervous and excited," suggested @NoPromotion964.

While the Redditors carried on the discussion, fans are waiting for the show to return with new episodes, likely in September this year, per TV Insider.

