Want to be on ‘The Price Is Right’? Here’s your chance now

PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshot showing Drew Carey on "The Price is Right" (Cover image source: Facebook| Price is Right )

Being a contestant on "The Price is Right" is a dream for generations of fans, and several viewers have always been curious about ways to increase their chances of making it. Aspirants across America, and even from neighbouring countries, express excitement even when they're called down to be on stage with Drew Carey. In the latest round of auditions on August 29, from 10 am to 1 pm, producers will come looking for contestants in Miami at Toyota of Hollywood, according to a report in CBS News.

via GIPHY

 

One doesn’t need to pay anything to be part of the proceedings, but only register. The producers have released a form that one has to fill out and bring to the venue if they want the chance to be a part of the show. Complimentary admission will be granted to those hoping to make it to the taping, but one needs to meet the eligibility criteria. They must be legal citizens of the United States of America and be living in the country as well. They must also be at least 18 years of age.

Copies of the aforementioned form will be available on the day of the selection, but the showrunners suggest that hopefuls fill them out beforehand so that the audition process can go ahead smoothly. If you fill out your form beforehand and bring it to the audition, your experience will involve a lot less hassle. However, filling the form is not the only thing one has to worry about whole auditioning for the show.

Drew Carey on "The Price Is Right" television show on March 12, 2012, in Los Angeles, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Frederick M. Brown)

Contestants on “The Price is Right” have always been full of energy and enthusiasm, so you must have that in abundance to get a chance of being asked to “come on down” by George Gray. Hopefuls will have a minute to audition in front of the camera, and the CBS report laid out several tips that one could follow to ensure their spot beside Drew Carey on the stage.

To reach the coveted stage, contestants need to be enthusiastic, be themselves, not be overly aggressive, shouldn't be afraid to have fun and be loud, must be knowledgeable (or at least appear to be), shouldn't bribe the producers, and they must cheer for everyone.

Screenshot showing the contestants on Contestants' Row. (Image source: YouTube } priceisright)

Even if one does not get to be on the stage with Carey, the experience is certainly worth going for. After all, it is free of cost. A couple of such contestants were Andrew and Amanda. They were not called to the stage but loved every second of their time during the show’s taping. They were on their way to Japan and had a long layover in LA. So, they decided to give it a shot.

The couple revealed that the studio was behind a church in the suburbs of LA, and there is indeed an intensive selection process. They also praised Carey, who happily interacted with the contestants in the studio during breaks. “On the breaks, Drew interacted with the crowd, and he was so sweet, so genuine, and so very nice,” Andrew said. He also revealed that the show taped three episodes in a day in an efficient manner.

