'Price is Right' fans who made it to the studio reveal what they noticed in BTS video: 'Drew was so...'

Andrew and Amanda had the time of their lives on the set, despite not getting to be on stage.

In the decades that “The Price is Right” has been on air, generations have grown up watching it, and millions aspire to be on the show someday. Game show fans often share hacks to win tricky games on the show, and former contestants also chip in with their tips. Among them were Andrew and Amanda, who were on their way to Japan, but they had a layover in LA. Andrew, who has been a fan of the show ever since he was in kindergarten, convinced his partner to go on the show, and the duo later shared their experience in a video.

The best part about booking tickets to be there is that they’re free of cost. It was more like a first-come, first-serve RSVP system, which is always great for fans. The couple revealed that the studio was right behind a church in the suburbs of LA, and there is indeed an intensive screening process, which is how the showrunners determine which contestants get to be on Contestants’ Row.

Screenshot showing the waiting area where the interviews are taken. (Image source: YouTube | World's Greatest Adventures)

First, however, everyone is taken to a waiting area where the interviews are done. While people are waiting for their turn, the current tapings of the show are visible on multiple screens. Andrew said that he told the interviewer he was a truck driver who transported freight in an 18-wheeler. “I got to live up to that. A truck driving potential,” he said. The couple even walked past Drew Carey’s trailer, but he wasn’t inside at the time.

Screenshot showing Andrew pointing at Drew Carey's trailer. (Image source: YouTube | World's Greatest Adventures)

After the interviews are done, the contestants are given their name tags and assigned numbers before being taken to the studio. However, their cell phones are taken before they’re allowed entry as no one is allowed to record the show from the audience. They were also allocated seats, and Andrew and Amy managed to get ones right behind Contestants’ Row. They got a good view of all that went on and were even on camera multiple times. Although the showrunners decided beforehand which contestants to call, that information was not revealed to anyone. Hence, there’s always that air of excitement whenever George Gray gets ready to ask people to “come on down.” Amy seemed to be a big fan of the announcer, while Andrew was a bit tired. He came to the studio straight from the airport and was caught yawning on camera at one point.

Screenshot showing Andrew (blue t-shirt) yawning on "The Price is Right." (Image source: YouTube | World's Greatest Adventures)

The couple had positive reviews of the host as per a Parade report. He interacted with the crowd during commercial breaks. “On the breaks, Drew interacted with the crowd, and he was so sweet, so genuine, and so very nice,” Andrew said. He was also impressed by the level of efficiency at which the show was running. They film three episodes in a day, and each taping takes an hour and a half.

Fans of the show loved the video and showed it in the comments on YouTube. “That was awesome. What a fun video,” one user commented. “I'm glad you had fun. I'm glad that you did a video on The Price is Right. I've been wondering how the audition process is done,” added another.