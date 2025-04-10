ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Price is Right' model runs across stage after missing her cue and Drew Carey played along perfectly

The error in judgment was partly her fault but she did exceptionally well to recover from her error.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Amber Lancaster on "The Price is Right" (Cover image source: YouTube | TPiJ290)
Screenshots showing Amber Lancaster on "The Price is Right" (Cover image source: YouTube | TPiJ290)

Models on “The Price is Right” aren't simply presenters, but they manage to become parts of hilarious and often embarrassing on-screen moments that go viral. However, it is how they recover from those mistakes that truly shows the fans how they are at their jobs. In an earlier episode of the show, one of its long-time models missed her cue. She wasn’t standing where she was supposed to, and was seen running in high heels as she quickly got to the right spot.

via GIPHY

 

The model, Amber Lancaster, has been a part of the show for many years and knows her way around the set. In one particular episode, she was presenting a Helen Ficalora necklace as an item on Contesant’s Row. As part of the presentation, she made her way from the stage to where the contestants were standing to present the necklace. Probably because the showrunners wanted them to get a good look at the item before guessing its price.

Screenshot showing Amber Lancaster at Contestant's Row. (Image credit: YouTube | TPiJ920)
Screenshot showing Amber Lancaster at Contestant's Row. (Image source: YouTube | TPiJ290)

A woman named Brittany came closest without going over with her guess of $550 and made her way to the stage. She was going to be playing to win two items, which were a treadmill and a steam shower. Rachel Reynolds was standing by the treadmill, but the cameras caught Lancaster sprinting to take her position next to the steam shower.

Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey on
Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price is Right." (Image source: YouTube | TPiJ290)

The model misjudged how much time she had but made it to her spot just in time. Drew Carey was sure to mention it and asked the audience to give her a round of applause for her efforts. “Extra little round of applause for Amber Lancaster who just ran from there, all the way backstage to get over there in a pair of heels,” he said. The model also saw the funny side of things and said, “The magic of television.”

 

This is not the first time Lancaster has missed her cue to be at a certain spot on the stage at a certain time. In a different episode of the show, the exact thing happened. Only that time, there was nothing she could have done to save herself. A contestant named Linda had won her way to the stage on that occasion, and she was going to play the Punch A Bunch game. There was only one problem once the game was revealed. A large $25,000 bill with Drew Carey’s face is kept beside the game, and a model is usually standing there waving it around. It was Lancaster’s turn, but there was nobody. The host looked a bit confused. “What happened to Amber?” he asked. “There’s supposed to be somebody standing here waving this thing around.”

 

It wasn’t long before Lancaster appeared from the backstage area, running to the stage. Turns out she had a wardrobe malfunction and could not go out there in time. “My dress tore. So sorry,” she said. She then picked the note up and started waving it around like she was supposed to, and it made for a hilarious moment.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' model runs across stage after missing her cue and Drew Carey played along perfectly
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' model runs across stage after missing her cue and Drew Carey played along perfectly
The error in judgment was partly her fault but she did exceptionally well to recover from her error.
8 hours ago
Bodybuilder takes off his shirt during 'Shark Tank' pitch and the judges didn't seem to mind it
ECONOMY & WORK
Bodybuilder takes off his shirt during 'Shark Tank' pitch and the judges didn't seem to mind it
The entrepreneur wanted to build credibility before asking for an investment in his product.
9 hours ago
'Shark Tank' viewers stunned after founders asked for possibly the lowest amount ever on the show
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' viewers stunned after founders asked for possibly the lowest amount ever on the show
The deal these entrepreneurs were looking for had sharks asking why; one of them cut to the point.
11 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest in disbelief after expert revealed the value of his vintage baseball jersey
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest in disbelief after expert revealed the value of his vintage baseball jersey
It belonged to one of the greatest hitters of all time, a man who won the Triple Crown twice.
14 hours ago
'Shark Tank' founder comes up with a unique legging for men and it went as expected
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' founder comes up with a unique legging for men and it went as expected
The entrepreneur's confidence and pitch were impressive but things did not end too well for them.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founder who came up with a bizarre but fun musical pitch
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founder who came up with a bizarre but fun musical pitch
He might not have had the best voice for a performance but the sharks still loved every second of it.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' model sweetly hugs a contestant's dad after finding out he's a big fan of hers
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' model sweetly hugs a contestant's dad after finding out he's a big fan of hers
It was a beautiful moment as the rest of the studio audience appluaded when the two hugged.
1 day ago
Former 'Jeopardy' player reveals what Ken Jennings is like when the cameras are off: 'He never...'
ECONOMY & WORK
Former 'Jeopardy' player reveals what Ken Jennings is like when the cameras are off: 'He never...'
Jennings was a contestant on the show before he became the host and knows what it's like.
1 day ago
TV icon Ken Jennings reveals his dream 'Celebrity Jeopardy' contestant: 'She seems very smart...'
ECONOMY & WORK
TV icon Ken Jennings reveals his dream 'Celebrity Jeopardy' contestant: 'She seems very smart...'
The host revealed the name while answering a question as a "Jeopardy!" contestant after years.
2 days ago
Excited 'Price is Right' player couldn't open her car door so she jumped into it through the window
ECONOMY & WORK
Excited 'Price is Right' player couldn't open her car door so she jumped into it through the window
The contestant's solution to not getting the car door open was unconventional but won over fans.
2 days ago
Mark Cuban offers $400,000 deal to 'Shark Tank' founder because his 'daughters would like' her product
ECONOMY & WORK
Mark Cuban offers $400,000 deal to 'Shark Tank' founder because his 'daughters would like' her product
Mr. Wonderful must have thought that he had a deal with the entrepreneur, but that didn't happen.
2 days ago
George Gray showed off his drumming skills on 'Price is Right' and we are seriously impressed
ECONOMY & WORK
George Gray showed off his drumming skills on 'Price is Right' and we are seriously impressed
George Gray is a man of many talents and he isn't shy to show off if required.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins big but viewers couldn't get over what was written on her name tag
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins big but viewers couldn't get over what was written on her name tag
Her performance in the first part of the show was exceptional but she missed out on the big prize.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant gave the 'funniest answer of the season' — and yes it was about Florida
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' contestant gave the 'funniest answer of the season' — and yes it was about Florida
Steve Harvey was left shocked after hearing the answer and had to ask her again to confirm.
3 days ago
Drew Carey gives shout-out to the audience member who screamed to help a 'Price is Right' player win
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey gives shout-out to the audience member who screamed to help a 'Price is Right' player win
Had it not been for the fan, the contestant might have ended up losing out on the big prize.
3 days ago
Excited 'Price is Right' contestant almost jumps on Drew Carey but he handled it smoothly
ECONOMY & WORK
Excited 'Price is Right' contestant almost jumps on Drew Carey but he handled it smoothly
The host is not a spring chicken anymore and contestants jumping on him wouldn't be the best idea.
3 days ago
Mark Cuban reveals the smelliest pitch ever on 'Shark Tank' and we might be with him on this
ECONOMY & WORK
Mark Cuban reveals the smelliest pitch ever on 'Shark Tank' and we might be with him on this
The celebrity investor did not hold back despite being intrigued by the product during the pitch.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins her dream trip but some fans think the game was 'rigged'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant wins her dream trip but some fans think the game was 'rigged'
It was a wholesome moment for the contestant who got to spend quality time with her daughter.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant rolls his way onto the stage before casually winning a car
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant rolls his way onto the stage before casually winning a car
The contestant managed to sweep one of the toughrest games on the show, which shocked many.
4 days ago
No one expected this 'Shark Tank' founder to deliver the most iconic pitch in all of its 16 seasons
ECONOMY & WORK
No one expected this 'Shark Tank' founder to deliver the most iconic pitch in all of its 16 seasons
Several entrepreneurs are able to get deals on the show but rarely has anyone achieved so much.
4 days ago