'Price is Right' model runs across stage after missing her cue and Drew Carey played along perfectly

The error in judgment was partly her fault but she did exceptionally well to recover from her error.

Models on “The Price is Right” aren't simply presenters, but they manage to become parts of hilarious and often embarrassing on-screen moments that go viral. However, it is how they recover from those mistakes that truly shows the fans how they are at their jobs. In an earlier episode of the show, one of its long-time models missed her cue. She wasn’t standing where she was supposed to, and was seen running in high heels as she quickly got to the right spot.

The model, Amber Lancaster, has been a part of the show for many years and knows her way around the set. In one particular episode, she was presenting a Helen Ficalora necklace as an item on Contesant’s Row. As part of the presentation, she made her way from the stage to where the contestants were standing to present the necklace. Probably because the showrunners wanted them to get a good look at the item before guessing its price.

Screenshot showing Amber Lancaster at Contestant's Row. (Image source: YouTube | TPiJ290)

A woman named Brittany came closest without going over with her guess of $550 and made her way to the stage. She was going to be playing to win two items, which were a treadmill and a steam shower. Rachel Reynolds was standing by the treadmill, but the cameras caught Lancaster sprinting to take her position next to the steam shower.

Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price is Right." (Image source: YouTube | TPiJ290)

The model misjudged how much time she had but made it to her spot just in time. Drew Carey was sure to mention it and asked the audience to give her a round of applause for her efforts. “Extra little round of applause for Amber Lancaster who just ran from there, all the way backstage to get over there in a pair of heels,” he said. The model also saw the funny side of things and said, “The magic of television.”

This is not the first time Lancaster has missed her cue to be at a certain spot on the stage at a certain time. In a different episode of the show, the exact thing happened. Only that time, there was nothing she could have done to save herself. A contestant named Linda had won her way to the stage on that occasion, and she was going to play the Punch A Bunch game. There was only one problem once the game was revealed. A large $25,000 bill with Drew Carey’s face is kept beside the game, and a model is usually standing there waving it around. It was Lancaster’s turn, but there was nobody. The host looked a bit confused. “What happened to Amber?” he asked. “There’s supposed to be somebody standing here waving this thing around.”

It wasn’t long before Lancaster appeared from the backstage area, running to the stage. Turns out she had a wardrobe malfunction and could not go out there in time. “My dress tore. So sorry,” she said. She then picked the note up and started waving it around like she was supposed to, and it made for a hilarious moment.