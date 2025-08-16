ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Price is Right' player keeps screaming even while Drew Carey was talking after her thrilling win

The contestant did not take Drew Carey's advice but was able to get the job done.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price is Right" (Cover image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)
Screenshots showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price is Right" (Cover image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

"The Price is Right" contestants are known for creating some of the wildest moments on TV while celebrating their victories. These include lifting up host Drew Carey, dancing wildly, and sometimes simply falling on the ground. In an earlier episode of the show, one contestant won an all-expenses-paid trip and could not control her emotions. She couldn't stop screaming and jumping in celebration.

via GIPHY

 

The contestant was a woman named Gladys who had made her way to the stage after winning Contestant’s Row. She would go on to play the Bonkers game to win a trip to Turks & Caicos, to the south of the United States. Announcer George Gray described the prize as “the trip of a lifetime.” Carey had given the contestant some advice during the game, but she ignored it and was still able to win.

It was a timed game of 30 seconds, in which the contestant had to guess the price of the prize. In this case, that was a trip to Turks & Caicos. A board was brought on stage with an incorrect price of the prize. In this case, it was a four-digit number. Each digit had one hole on top and another on the bottom of it. The board also comes with four paddles.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game to Gladys. (Image credit: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)
Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game to Gladys. (Image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

A contestant has to use these paddles to guess the correct price of the prize. If they think that a correct digit in the price of the prize is higher than what is on display, they have to place the paddle above that digit. If they think that a correct digit is lower than what is shown, they have to place the paddle in the hole at the bottom of the digit. The catch was to do it within 30 seconds.

After placing the paddles at the desired places, the contestant has to run back to where Carey was standing and press a buzzer. If they get it wrong, they’ve to run back and do it again. This game requires a certain degree of speed, and so Carey advised the contestant not to look to the audience for help, as that takes up precious seconds. The guest understood this and ran to the board and placed the paddles, but they were not in the right order.

Screenshot showing the contestant playing the game. (Image credit: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)
Screenshot showing the contestant playing the game. (Image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

She ran back and made some changes, but was wrong again. 15 seconds had passed by now, and only 15 more remained. This time, the contestant looked to the audience for each digit. Like Carey predicted, this took up a lot of time, but Gladys was able to get it done just in the nick of time. The third time was lucky as it was the correct order and she won the trip. The contestant jumped around in excitement and screamed after her win, even when Carey was speaking.

More on Market Realist:

‘Price is Right’ contestant makes risky move after hearing his wife's advice — ends up losing big

'Price is Right' contestant aiming for $24,000 car goes home with $60,000 in cash instead

'Price is Right' fans have a wild theory about contestants with great teeth getting selected

RELATED TOPICS PRICE IS RIGHT
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' player keeps screaming even while Drew Carey was talking after her thrilling win
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player keeps screaming even while Drew Carey was talking after her thrilling win
The contestant did not take Drew Carey's advice but was able to get the job done.
1 hour ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison agrees to smash an item with a hammer to make sure it's real
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison agrees to smash an item with a hammer to make sure it's real
Getting the item smashed was the only way they could authenticate it as per the expert.
3 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee once paid $600 to an elderly guest for a vintage Mickey Mouse toy
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee once paid $600 to an elderly guest for a vintage Mickey Mouse toy
The toy was in perfect condition and the guest had even brought an intact box.
5 hours ago
Ken Jennings reveals whether 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' was harder to win or 'Jeopardy'
JEOPARDY
Ken Jennings reveals whether 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' was harder to win or 'Jeopardy'
Jennings recently won a million dollars on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire with Matt Damon.
6 hours ago
Walmart shoppers in disbelief after seeing meat kept inside wire cages in bizarre anti-theft move
WALMART
Walmart shoppers in disbelief after seeing meat kept inside wire cages in bizarre anti-theft move
The chain did it as an anti-theft measure but shoppers were not happy about it.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey nearly falls down after hearing contestant's wild 'dead body' answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey nearly falls down after hearing contestant's wild 'dead body' answer
The host wasn't prepared for the answer and lost his composure.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestants were convinced Mark Cuban was out — then he offered a life-changing deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants were convinced Mark Cuban was out — then he offered a life-changing deal
The entrepreneurs might have had to give up a third of their company if Cuban did not save them.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey threatened to quit the show if one answer showed up on the board
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey threatened to quit the show if one answer showed up on the board
The question itself was a disturbing one and it's no surprise that the answers were also the same.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary blasts contestants for rejecting a deal, then calls them 'bozos'
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary blasts contestants for rejecting a deal, then calls them 'bozos'
After the contestants said no to a high-value investor deal, Mr. Wonderful said he had lost all respect for them.
2 days ago
Steve Harvey calls out 'Family Feud' player for not knowing the difference between city and state
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey calls out 'Family Feud' player for not knowing the difference between city and state
The funniest part was the confidence with which the contestant gave the incorrect answer.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee buys Roman boxing glove without expert advice — it doesn't end well
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee buys Roman boxing glove without expert advice — it doesn't end well
One can only imagine how the conversation with 'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison would have gone after this.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban loses patience and asks contestants to leave after not getting a deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban loses patience and asks contestants to leave after not getting a deal
The entrepreneurs just kept going with their pitch, even though every Shark had already said no.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison lowballs too much for Apollo 13 relic that guest sought $50,000 for
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison lowballs too much for Apollo 13 relic that guest sought $50,000 for
The problem with the item was that it had no paperwork or proof to prove that it was genuine.
4 days ago
Costco customer throws away his receipt before leaving the store — instantly regrets the move
COSTCO
Costco customer throws away his receipt before leaving the store — instantly regrets the move
A TikTok creator shared his experience with Costco’s 'receipt of shame' policy after losing proof of purchase.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' host Corey Harrison offers a lot more than what a guest wanted for his WWII jacket
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' host Corey Harrison offers a lot more than what a guest wanted for his WWII jacket
The pawn shop celebrity believed that the guest was asking way too cheap a price for the jacket.
4 days ago
When 'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee called a legendary basketball coach to verify his own signature
PAWN STARS
When 'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee called a legendary basketball coach to verify his own signature
He was called by Chumlee to authenticate a signature and a suit he might have worn during games.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey rejects a contestant's answer even before checking the board
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey rejects a contestant's answer even before checking the board
The contestant had also accepted defeat before the board revealed whether it was right ot wrong.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' winner's family pats him on the head — Ryan Seacrest says 'don't beat him up'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' winner's family pats him on the head — Ryan Seacrest says 'don't beat him up'
Frank Mentesana's family got a little too excited after the win, and even host Ryan Seacrest had to intervene.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary demands higher stake from contestants who made him wait for a deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary demands higher stake from contestants who made him wait for a deal
Kevin 'Mr. Wonderful' O’Leary showed his ruthless side after ToyBox founders did not immediately accept his offer.
5 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison uses classic bargaining move to buy Civil War medal for just $1,250
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison uses classic bargaining move to buy Civil War medal for just $1,250
The pawn shop owner lowballed the guest for a rare Civil War–era Medal of Honor awarded to First Defenders of the capital.
5 days ago