'Price is Right' player keeps screaming even while Drew Carey was talking after her thrilling win

The contestant did not take Drew Carey's advice but was able to get the job done.

"The Price is Right" contestants are known for creating some of the wildest moments on TV while celebrating their victories. These include lifting up host Drew Carey, dancing wildly, and sometimes simply falling on the ground. In an earlier episode of the show, one contestant won an all-expenses-paid trip and could not control her emotions. She couldn't stop screaming and jumping in celebration.

The contestant was a woman named Gladys who had made her way to the stage after winning Contestant’s Row. She would go on to play the Bonkers game to win a trip to Turks & Caicos, to the south of the United States. Announcer George Gray described the prize as “the trip of a lifetime.” Carey had given the contestant some advice during the game, but she ignored it and was still able to win.

It was a timed game of 30 seconds, in which the contestant had to guess the price of the prize. In this case, that was a trip to Turks & Caicos. A board was brought on stage with an incorrect price of the prize. In this case, it was a four-digit number. Each digit had one hole on top and another on the bottom of it. The board also comes with four paddles.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game to Gladys. (Image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

A contestant has to use these paddles to guess the correct price of the prize. If they think that a correct digit in the price of the prize is higher than what is on display, they have to place the paddle above that digit. If they think that a correct digit is lower than what is shown, they have to place the paddle in the hole at the bottom of the digit. The catch was to do it within 30 seconds.

After placing the paddles at the desired places, the contestant has to run back to where Carey was standing and press a buzzer. If they get it wrong, they’ve to run back and do it again. This game requires a certain degree of speed, and so Carey advised the contestant not to look to the audience for help, as that takes up precious seconds. The guest understood this and ran to the board and placed the paddles, but they were not in the right order.

Screenshot showing the contestant playing the game. (Image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

She ran back and made some changes, but was wrong again. 15 seconds had passed by now, and only 15 more remained. This time, the contestant looked to the audience for each digit. Like Carey predicted, this took up a lot of time, but Gladys was able to get it done just in the nick of time. The third time was lucky as it was the correct order and she won the trip. The contestant jumped around in excitement and screamed after her win, even when Carey was speaking.

More on Market Realist:

‘Price is Right’ contestant makes risky move after hearing his wife's advice — ends up losing big

'Price is Right' contestant aiming for $24,000 car goes home with $60,000 in cash instead

'Price is Right' fans have a wild theory about contestants with great teeth getting selected