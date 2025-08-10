‘Price is Right’ contestant makes risky move after hearing his wife's advice — ends up losing big

"His wife says throw away a thousand dollars and go for it," host Drew Carey announced.

It’s always a good thing to listen to your wife, but one "Price is Right" contestant lost a significant amount of money by doing so. He had won a thousand bucks from a game, and his spouse asked him to throw it away, which he did like a dutiful husband. Unfortunately, what he won after that was way less. However, the contestant seemed to be happy just to be a part of the show and did not seem disappointed.

The contestant was a man named Rance, and he had won his way to the stage from Contestant’s Row. He was playing the Punch A Bunch game for the chance to win $25,000. The rules of the game are simple. As the name suggests, it is one that involves a lot of punching. A board will be brought to the stage with a lot of holes that one has to punch through.

Each of these holes has a prize money amount inside it, but there is only one $25,000 card. The only prize money amounts more than $1,000 were the 25 grand, $10,000, and $5,000. There was only one $10,000 card and three $5,000 cards. One doesn’t get an unlimited number of punches at the board, and one doesn’t even get a free punch. However, they can earn up to four shots at winning the big prize.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game to the contestant. (Image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

The way to do so is to correctly guess whether the prices of the four items on display were higher or lower. The first one shown was a pie-making set. The price shown was $20, and Rance guessed it to be higher. That was the correct answer, and he earned one punch. However, for the next two items, things did not go all that well. He incorrectly guessed the prices of a Chanel perfume and a water purifier.

Rance wasn’t the only one to blame, as he took the audience’s help for each of the products. He did so for the final item as well. It was a countertop pizza heater, which truly was a unique item. He guessed its price correctly with the audience’s help. The contestant now had a couple of chances to win the big prize. He did not take long to punch through the board twice. Host Drew Carey walked up to one of them and revealed the first prize.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey with the $1,000 card. (Image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

The card had $1,000 written on it. At this point, Carey reminded the contestant that if he wanted to take a look at the next envelope, he had to throw this one away. There were not many prizes worth more than that. “My wife says go for it,” the contestant said. “His wife says throw away a thousand dollars and go for it,” the host said. As he pulled out the card and saw the prize, he quipped, “Your wife owes you $750.” The contestant had to be happy with $250.

More on Market Realist:

'Price is Right' contestant pulls off a miracle and wins four big prizes at the last moment

'Price is Right' viewers reveal what they feel are the dumbest prizes ever on the show

'Price is Right' contestant turns down chance to win $25,000 in cash as he wanted to play safe