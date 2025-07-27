ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Price is Right' contestant pulls off a miracle and wins four big prizes at the last moment

The contestant, Madison, hit the jackpot with less than a second remaining in the 'Race Game.'
PUBLISHED 12 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the player alongside Drew Carey (Cover image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the player alongside Drew Carey (Cover image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Contestants come to "The Price is Right" hoping to drive away with a car, but to win four prizes in the same game with a thrilling finish is a dream come true. A player named Madison pulled off the miraculous feat, as she was running against time in the 'Race Game,' and she nearly lost it all before making a correction with less than a second remaining on the clock. In the end, she took home a collection of prizes and a chance to win big in the "Showcase Showdown". 

Screenshot showing the winning moment (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the winning moment (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

In the Race Game, the player is presented with four prizes and given four price tags, one for each of the items. The centerpiece is a large screen with a lever on the side. To win the game, the player has 45 seconds to place the price tags correctly in front of each prize. While attempting this, they can run back to the screen and pull the lever to find out how many items had the right price tags. However, the screen doesn't show which of the items are correctly priced.

Screenshot showing the set up for the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the set up for the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

The contestant can do this as many times as they can before the time runs out. During the game, if the screen shows the number '4', that means the contestant has got the prices of all items right to win everything. However, if the clock runs out, the contestants get to keep the number of items that they priced correctly. The only way to win nothing in the game is if the player gets none of the prices right in 45 seconds.

For Madison's game, the first prize was a collection of Michael Kors’ designer hats, a reversible leather belt, a trifold wallet, a bottle of cologne, a silver bracelet, and a woman’s belt. The second prize included a photo booth, a camera, a shell, an LED ring light, and a printer. The third prize was a walk-in steam shower, and the final prize was an oak bar with two barstools and bar equipment. She was given the four price tags, $2,680,  $3,447, $790, and $1,536. 

Screenshot showing Madison playing the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing Madison playing the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

After Carey started the timer, Madison made the first rearrangement and pulled the lever. Since she got only two prices correct, she ran off and swapped two price tags. However, in her second pull, the screen showed that she had only one price tag right, which meant that she had made another mistake. Finally, after taking suggestions from the audience, Madison made her final adjustment and pulled on the lever with just one second remaining. The screen showed '4', which meant that she had won everything.

“Good for you. You figured it out!” Carey exclaimed as the player jumped in joy. She then ran over to check out the prizes with utter shock on her face. 

More on Market Realist:

'Price Is Right' contestants just can't win big at Plinko — and fans point out a big flaw in the game

'Price is Right' player was on his knees in excitement before the game began — then ended up losing

'Price is Right' host Drew Carey says 'I'm shaking' after elderly player wins in dramatic moment

RELATED TOPICS PRICE IS RIGHT
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' contestant pulls off a miracle and wins four big prizes at the last moment
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant pulls off a miracle and wins four big prizes at the last moment
The contestant, Madison, hit the jackpot with less than a second remaining in the 'Race Game.'
12 hours ago
'Wheel Of Fortune' player says he had 'no shot' after failing to solve tough puzzle and fans agree
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel Of Fortune' player says he had 'no shot' after failing to solve tough puzzle and fans agree
Both the contestant and fans believed he stood no real chance of solving the Bonus Round puzzle.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' seller brings creepy Chucky doll from ‘Child’s Play’ — but still couldn't strike a deal
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' seller brings creepy Chucky doll from ‘Child’s Play’ — but still couldn't strike a deal
The spooky item was a great find for the pawn shop, but the asking price was too high for Corey Harrison to cut a deal.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' expert values chessboard at $600 but predicts it won't turn up in an auction
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' expert values chessboard at $600 but predicts it won't turn up in an auction
Despite saying that the item was worth a small fortune, the expert was confident about its future.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys Miami Heat ring for $9,000 — but fans question the tough bargain
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys Miami Heat ring for $9,000 — but fans question the tough bargain
Harrison almost blew the deal for the gold & diamond encrusted ring over $3,000.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge Lori Greiner gives up 5% equity just to avoid partnership with Kevin O'Leary
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Lori Greiner gives up 5% equity just to avoid partnership with Kevin O'Leary
Insulted by her refusal to partner up, Kevin O'Leary told Lori Greiner, 'Do not screw with Mr Wonderful...'
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings shuts down fan who questioned a clue — says 'buy a dictionary'
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings shuts down fan who questioned a clue — says 'buy a dictionary'
The witty host reminded everyone that he’s never afraid to deliver the perfect clap back.
4 days ago
Walmart shopper calls out the store for asking her to pay to use self-checkout: 'I’m not paying...'
WALMART
Walmart shopper calls out the store for asking her to pay to use self-checkout: 'I’m not paying...'
TikToker Madilynn Cameron alleged she was asked her to get a membership to use the self checkout facility at Walmart.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my, good heavens' after hearing the value of his toy train set
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my, good heavens' after hearing the value of his toy train set
The toy train set from the Lionel company turned out to be a invaluable treasure.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison comes across a mummified falcon and it's worth a huge fortune
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison comes across a mummified falcon and it's worth a huge fortune
The pawn shop boss, Rick Harrison wasted no time to get the mummy authenticated.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' expert holds guest's hand after she's shaken by the appraisal of royal jewelry
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' expert holds guest's hand after she's shaken by the appraisal of royal jewelry
The elderly guest was visibly shaken to learn the value of her prized family heirloom.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant explains what happened behind the scenes after he won $86,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant explains what happened behind the scenes after he won $86,000
In an Instagram post, Drew Goldfarb got candid about his big win, friends he made along the way, and things he learnt.
4 days ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings curses after accidentally revealing an answer in wild TV moment
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings curses after accidentally revealing an answer in wild TV moment
Ken Jennings accidentally let a curse slip and spoiled a clue — and the goof-up made it to air unedited.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I'm amazed' after hearing the value of his 'disgusting' car boot find
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I'm amazed' after hearing the value of his 'disgusting' car boot find
The expert admitted that the item wasn't the most appealing thing to appraise.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left stunned after hearing the value of a sculpture dug up from his garden
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left stunned after hearing the value of a sculpture dug up from his garden
'Dad had a good day digging,' expert Christian Beadman told the guest after revealing the value of the sculpture.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my, oh my' after hearing the value of her dad's sculpture
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my, oh my' after hearing the value of her dad's sculpture
The guest brought in a rare Alexander Calder sculpture, but she wasn't prepared for the jaw-dropping appraisal.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants convince Mark Cuban to seal a $500,000 deal — even after he backed out
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants convince Mark Cuban to seal a $500,000 deal — even after he backed out
Cuban, who initially refused to make an offer, jumped back into the competition.
6 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest covers her mouth in disbelief after mom's $200 painting gets appraised
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest covers her mouth in disbelief after mom's $200 painting gets appraised
'I've been begging her for this picture ever since I've seen it,' the guest said, recalling how she fell in love it.
6 days ago
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant lands on million-dollar wedge — then loses it all in the final moments
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant lands on million-dollar wedge — then loses it all in the final moments
With a $1 million prize on the line, Cindy Koenig fell short on a puzzle that many fans felt was quite solvable.
7 days ago
Mark Cuban grabs a $1 million 'Shark Tank' deal just when it seemed like Lori Greiner had it locked
SHARK TANK
Mark Cuban grabs a $1 million 'Shark Tank' deal just when it seemed like Lori Greiner had it locked
'You blow me away, you're so impressive,' Lori Greiner told the founders, but still lost to Mark Cuban in a bidding war.
7 days ago