'Price is Right' contestant pulls off a miracle and wins four big prizes at the last moment

Contestants come to "The Price is Right" hoping to drive away with a car, but to win four prizes in the same game with a thrilling finish is a dream come true. A player named Madison pulled off the miraculous feat, as she was running against time in the 'Race Game,' and she nearly lost it all before making a correction with less than a second remaining on the clock. In the end, she took home a collection of prizes and a chance to win big in the "Showcase Showdown".

In the Race Game, the player is presented with four prizes and given four price tags, one for each of the items. The centerpiece is a large screen with a lever on the side. To win the game, the player has 45 seconds to place the price tags correctly in front of each prize. While attempting this, they can run back to the screen and pull the lever to find out how many items had the right price tags. However, the screen doesn't show which of the items are correctly priced.

The contestant can do this as many times as they can before the time runs out. During the game, if the screen shows the number '4', that means the contestant has got the prices of all items right to win everything. However, if the clock runs out, the contestants get to keep the number of items that they priced correctly. The only way to win nothing in the game is if the player gets none of the prices right in 45 seconds.

For Madison's game, the first prize was a collection of Michael Kors’ designer hats, a reversible leather belt, a trifold wallet, a bottle of cologne, a silver bracelet, and a woman’s belt. The second prize included a photo booth, a camera, a shell, an LED ring light, and a printer. The third prize was a walk-in steam shower, and the final prize was an oak bar with two barstools and bar equipment. She was given the four price tags, $2,680, $3,447, $790, and $1,536.

After Carey started the timer, Madison made the first rearrangement and pulled the lever. Since she got only two prices correct, she ran off and swapped two price tags. However, in her second pull, the screen showed that she had only one price tag right, which meant that she had made another mistake. Finally, after taking suggestions from the audience, Madison made her final adjustment and pulled on the lever with just one second remaining. The screen showed '4', which meant that she had won everything.

“Good for you. You figured it out!” Carey exclaimed as the player jumped in joy. She then ran over to check out the prizes with utter shock on her face.

