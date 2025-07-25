ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Price Is Right' contestants just can't win big at Plinko — and fans point out a big flaw in the game

A fan used a physics experiment to break down the science behind the game and point out that there was a 'big flaw.'
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshot showing the set up of the Plinko Game (Cover image source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the set up of the Plinko Game (Cover image source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

While "The Price Is Right" is known and loved for its many quirky games, "Plinko" holds a special place in the hearts of the fans. The game has been a part of the show since 1983, and it remains one of the most sought-after by the contestants. While it gives players a chance to win up to $50,000, it isn't easy to crack as it tests the player's luck and pricing skills. Furthermore, one fan used an experiment by physicist Dr. Robert B. Hayes to argue that the game had a 'big flaw' that makes the contestants blow it every time. 

Screenshot showing a contestant playing Plinko (Image source: YouTube/ The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing a contestant playing Plinko (Image source: YouTube/ The Price Is Right)

In the popular game, the centerpiece is a large slanted pegboard with prize slots at the bottom. Each slot features a cash prize that goes up from $0 to $10,000. To win the money, contestants have to strategically place the Plinko chip at the top of the board and let it slide through and bounce around the obstacles on the board before landing in one of the prize slots.

Before the game, a pricing game is played through which the contestants can win up to five Plinko chips. If the contestant wins all five chips and lands all of them in the $10,000 slot, they win $50,000. While the game has remained pretty much the same, it has undergone a few cosmetic changes in the modern era, with occasional prize bumps to celebrate big events.

While many contestants have won big, more have suffered heartbreaking losses. And, according to Hayes, there is a scientific explanation behind it. In a video posted on Reddit, he explained how the game worked using a mini version of the Plinko board or a model of the "Random Distribution Generator." In his experiment, he showed how hundreds of beads, when dropped across a board with pins like in Plinko, tend to follow the same pattern.

What is the science behind Plinko?
byu/Comfortable_Tutor_43 inThePriceIsRight

 

He argued that because of the pins, it was less likely for the beads to steer hard right or hard left every time; thus, the bulk of the beads end up falling in the middle. He even showed an equation that could be used to predict the path of a random population of beads. Hearing his explanation, one fan of the show, @Fennemore_Branch, shared the mistake that most players make while playing the game. The Redditor argued that instead of taking advantage of the 'flaw,' most drop the chip too much to the right or too much to the left, and miss out on the big prize. 

Comment
byu/Comfortable_Tutor_43 from discussion
inThePriceIsRight

 

This may be true as the lower cash prizes are placed along the edges of the board, and most players do end up hitting them. Even others agreed that Plinko didn't allow the contestants to win big because of this. "Contestants usually win between $500 and $3,000, which is a LOT less than they'd receive if they won practically any other game," suggested @4Brtndr1 in the thread. 

Comment
byu/Comfortable_Tutor_43 from discussion
inThePriceIsRight

 

While the game may not often yield big wins, there was a time when the show accidentally rigged the Plinko board to land the chips in the $10,000 slot every time. According to Guinness World Records, it was the costliest game show production error when "The Price Is Right" producers forgot that the Plinko board was rigged during the taping of the 22 July 2008 episode. It was noticed only after a contestant managed to land three chips in $10,000 in a row. As per the website, the contestant was allowed to keep the $30,000, and the mistake was fixed. 

More on Market Realist:

'Price is Right' player wins the show's toughest game with the help from her husband in audience

'Price is Right' contestant wins a brand new car — turns out, it was also her 50th birthday

'Price is Right' contestant came so close to winning $10,000 but a single number changed everything

RELATED TOPICS PRICE IS RIGHT
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price Is Right' contestants just can't win big at Plinko — and fans point out a big flaw in the game
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price Is Right' contestants just can't win big at Plinko — and fans point out a big flaw in the game
A fan used a physics experiment to break down the science behind the game and point out that there was a 'big flaw.'
1 hour ago
'Shark Tank' judges are impressed by teen contestant's pitch but express concern about his future
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judges are impressed by teen contestant's pitch but express concern about his future
The entrepreneur's pitch was entertaining to the sharks but no one offered a deal
19 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey caught off guard by rapper Lil Jon's controversial comment
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey caught off guard by rapper Lil Jon's controversial comment
Lil Jon wasn't having any of the answers showing up on the board.
20 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned to find out that white stones on her brooch were real diamonds
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned to find out that white stones on her brooch were real diamonds
The guest had no idea when the brooch belonging to her great-grandmother had been made.
21 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left stunned after expert revealed the value of table that cost her just $25
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left stunned after expert revealed the value of table that cost her just $25
The guest said that she had purchased it from a garage sale and cleaned the mold off it.
23 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant loses out on a BMW car after taking the advice from audience
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant loses out on a BMW car after taking the advice from audience
The contestant was playing well but was too dependent on suggestions for his own good.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison lets a 200-year-old gold coin slip by as he won't offer $1,000 more
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison lets a 200-year-old gold coin slip by as he won't offer $1,000 more
Harrison can be a tough negotiator, but sometimes, he can be a bit too tough for his own good.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune for the pamphlet signed by Martin Luther King Jr.
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune for the pamphlet signed by Martin Luther King Jr.
Rick Harrison doesn't mind paying for items significant to the history of his country, and this was the same.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison gets nostalgic and shows off dance moves after buying Sony Walkman
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison gets nostalgic and shows off dance moves after buying Sony Walkman
The pawn store owner was in awe of the item after learning that it was one of the first-ever.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant pitched an alarm clock that cooks bacon and it went as expected
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant pitched an alarm clock that cooks bacon and it went as expected
The pitch went exactly how one would expect, and the sharks took turns to explain what was wrong with the product.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses car after failing to solve a tough puzzle: 'It took me a while'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses car after failing to solve a tough puzzle: 'It took me a while'
The contestant made some poor choices when it came to picking his letters for the puzzle.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings was once called out by Alex Trebek over an answer in wild TV moment
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings was once called out by Alex Trebek over an answer in wild TV moment
Although Ken Jennings was reprimanded, fans believe that his answer was not incorrect.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player who later became a news anchor shares what happens behind-the-scenes
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player who later became a news anchor shares what happens behind-the-scenes
The anchor also got his colleagues to solve a puzzle that he remembered among others from the episode.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants get a life-changing deal from Mark Cuban for their tornado shelter
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants get a life-changing deal from Mark Cuban for their tornado shelter
The sharks believed that the entrepreneurs were selling the product at too little a price.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison paid a fortune for silver items because his dad was excited about them
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison paid a fortune for silver items because his dad was excited about them
The guest's collection was highly impressive, and Rick Harrison knew they'd be worth a lot.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player gets rare second shot at big win after producers realized their mistake
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player gets rare second shot at big win after producers realized their mistake
The player also posted on Instagram to express gratitude for the opportunity.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'goodness me' after expert revealed the value of her vintage brooch
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'goodness me' after expert revealed the value of her vintage brooch
The guest did not know much about the item, including something about a pin behind it.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey pokes fun at contestant’s body — that he brought it upon himself
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey pokes fun at contestant’s body — that he brought it upon himself
It could have been an uncomfortable moment but Harvey made sure to make it hilarious.
4 days ago
'Jeopardy' contestant reveals what goes on behind the scenes during commercial breaks
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' contestant reveals what goes on behind the scenes during commercial breaks
A 1999 behind-the-scenes YouTube video also explained that late host Trebek had a stand-in who "walked the contestants through a mock game."
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' players share what really happens behind the scenes after you win a trip
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' players share what really happens behind the scenes after you win a trip
Several winning contestants shared their experiences under a post on Reddit.
5 days ago