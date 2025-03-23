ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant just couldn't believe she aced the 'Plinko' game — and neither can we

The player wasn't sure if she had to keep going after getting it right in the first attempt.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the winning moment (Cover image source: TikTok | Price Is Right)
Most games on "The Price is Right" are all about luck with some requirement for skills, but there are the ones such as 'Plinko' which are tough to win no matter how much precision a player employs. However, for a player named Bethel, there was no shortage of luck when it came to acing the classic game, and she celebrated in a style fit for the achievement.

Screenshots showing the player alongside Drew Carey
Screenshots showing the player alongside Drew Carey (Image source: TikTok/Price Is Right)

As Bethel won the Contestant's Row to join host, Drew Carey on stage, the show's announcer George Gray revealed that she would be playing one of the most popular yet tough games of the show, 'Plinko.' It features a giant board as the centerpiece with different slots at the bottom. Each slot carries a different amount that the contestant can win. The values include $100, $500, $1,000, $0, and $10,000. Above the columns, the slanted board has a honeycomb-like structure with obstacles. 

Before climbing up the board, the contestant is given a free chip which they are supposed to drop down the board. They can further earn four more discs by pricing four small prizes in the first part of the game. Thus, contestants have a chance of winning up to $50,000 in the game if they successfully earn five discs and all of them land in the $10,000 slot. However, it isn't easy as the board is designed to deflect the discs away from the target.

In Bethel's game, she nearly aced the pricing stage as she hit three out of the four smaller prizes. She got a total of four discs, which meant she could win up to $40,000 if all four of her discs landed in the $10,000 slot. 

Screenshots showing the contestant playing the game
Screenshots showing the contestant playing the game (Image source: TikTok/Price Is Right)

After climbing up the Plinko board, Bethel dropped her first disc down the middle, and it went fairly straight to land directly on the $10,000 slot. “Yes!” Carey exclaimed as the player screamed, “Do I keep going? Is that real?” After looking to Carey for instructions, she started climbing down thinking the game was done. As the audience burst into laughter, the host reminded her that the game wasn't over and she had to keep going as there was more money to win. 

Screenshot showing the player's celebration (Image source: TikTok/Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the player's celebration (Image source: TikTok/Price Is Right)

“Do it again!” Carey told her as she got back on top. As she dropped her next disc, it bounced around a bit more and landed on the modest $100 slot. She switched positions for her third disc which went to the $1000 slot. With just one more disc left, the player did some thinking before dropping it. Astonishingly, the disc nearly followed the same path as her first one and landed in the $10,000 slot again. Thus, Bethel won a whopping $21,100, in her near-perfect game. She raced down from the top and gave Carey a big hug. “Is that real? Did that just happen?” Bethel asked again in disbelief. "Yes! You found the spot!” Carey assured her. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Price Is Right (@therealpriceisright)

 

The winning moment was shared on social media by the show's team, with the caption, “Girl Absolutely Crushes Plinko Board.” In the comments, fans praised the player's enthusiasm and her genuine reactions. "Me and my mom was so excited we thought we won 😆 congratulations 🎊 👏🏾" wrote @randomshxttv on Instagram.

