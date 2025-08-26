'Price is Right' contestant wins car after lucky guess — then asked Drew Carey if it really happened

The player, Leslie, decided to trust her gut instead of listening to the audience,and it really paid off.

Winning a car on “The Price is Right” is a big deal for almost every single contestant who has appeared on the show. Some of them struggle to believe their luck after achieving the feat. That’s exactly what happened in an earlier episode of the show when one contestant won a car after playing a thrilling game and had to ask host Drew Carey if what was happening was real, which made for a great TV moment.

The player was a woman named Leslie who had earned her way to the stage from Contestant’s Row. The first prize she was shown was a hammock, which was good, but not too exciting. She was then shown the car she’d be playing for, and her excitement knew no bounds. The contestant hugged Carey even before the game began, so one can imagine how she must have felt after winning the automobile.

The game Leslie was playing was called "Any Number," and the rules are simple. The player had the chance to win one of three prizes: the car, the hammock, or a very nominal amount of money inside a piggy bank. The first digit in the price of the car is the only thing that she was given before the game. In this case, it was a 2. She now had the choice of all the digits from 0 to 9 to guess the car’s price.

Screenshot showing the car. (Image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

However, there is a catch. The price of the car is a five-digit number. The hammock’s price was a three-digit number, and so was the amount inside the piggy bank. Each digit, from 0 to 9, appeared only once in the three amounts. Whatever price the contestant guessed first would be the prize she would win. For example, if she had guessed the price of the hammock first with her choice of digits, that’s what she would win.

Leslie did not have the best start as the first couple of digits she chose were in the value of the piggy bank, which was a little more than $8. However, she made a solid comeback in the next few moments as she guessed all of the digits in the price of the car, bar one. The next two digits she chose filled up two of the three places in the price of the hammock. Now, the contestant had three digits to choose from: 1, 3, and 7.

Screenshot showing the contestant playing the game. (Image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

No matter what she picked, she was going to win something. Whether that would be the car was yet to be seen. She turned to the audience, who supposedly suggested 7. But that’s not what Leslie went with. “They’re all saying a seven,” she said. “I’m gonna say three for my grandson.” Well, luck was on her side, as 3 was the final digit in the price of the car. The contestant was in shock and stared at Carey in disbelief, asking if she had really won the car.

