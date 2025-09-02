ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player wears her lucky shoes to the show and ends up winning $10,000 in Plinko

The contestant also revealed that those shoes had lights in them before winning big.
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant and her shoes on "The Price is Right" (Image credit: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)
To win big on "The Price is Right," contestants need skills and knowledge about the actual value of products. In addition to those, luck also plays a part in determining how much a player will go home with. Some contestants leave no stone unturned, and one of them was a girl who walked in wearing her lucky shoes and walked away with more than $10,000 in prizes.

via GIPHY

 

The contestant named Jordan was playing the popular game Plinko, and first she got one chip, after which she had the chance to win four more. To do so, she had to correctly guess the prices of four items. These chips are then dropped down a structure with multiple grooves.

The structure is called the Plinko board, and at the bottom, there are various amounts of money like $0, $100, $500, $1,000, and $10,000. The goal is to drop the chip right down the middle where the $10,000 prize is. However, on each side of it is the $0 mark. So, one has to be careful. The game is perhaps the most popular on the show, and the contestant needed no introduction about how it is to be played.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey handing a Plinko chip. (Image credit: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)
The first thing Drew Carey did was hand Jordan one chip. She then had to guess the prices of four items, out of which she got two right. Two more chips came her way as a result. Before making her way up the stairs to the top of the board, the contestant asked for the microphone to say something. “I’m wearing my lucky shoes today,” she said, before revealing that they also lit up.

She then made her way up the stairs, and Carey was sure to remind her of the big prize to aim for. “Make sure it lands in the middle, $10,000,” he said. Jordan had already dropped her chip by then, and it was on the way to the bottom. It moved around a little, dropped in the exact spot she must have hoped. The contestant immediately won $10,000, and her excitement was clearly visible for everyone to see.

Screenshot showing the contestant playing the game. (Image credit: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)
The next couple of chips did not get to that magic spot, hitting the $0 and the $100 marks, respectively. However, Jordan still had won $10,100, which was a lot of money. The happiness on her face and among her friends and family was evident.

