'Price is Right' fans call out Drew Carey for making fun of a contestant's prize money

Fans of the show found the joke tasteless and they let their feelings be known.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Drew Carey isn't known for roasting or mocking contestants on "The Price is Right," but there are still some moments that don’t paint the host in a good light. One of those was when Carey made fun of a contestant’s prize and got slammed for it.

via GIPHY

 

The contestant was Carl, who had won his way to the stage from Contestant’s Row as per a Monsters & Critics report. He was playing the Any Number game, the rules of which are simple. A contestant has the chance to win three prizes. In this case, they were a car, a TV, and a piggy bank amount, which can never be higher than $9. The contestant is given the first digit in the price of the car.

He will then have digits from 0 to 9, which he could pick and guess the prices of the prizes. None of the digits repeat. The first price that he guesses will be what he wins. Ideally, a contestant would want to win a car or at least the second prize. No one is ever thrilled about the piggy bank, as it contains a meager amount of money.

Screenshot showing the TV and the car. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price is Right)
Screenshot showing the TV and the car. (Image source: YouTube | The Price is Right)

The first digit Carl guessed was a 2, which was in the piggy bank amount. “I think you get a sandwich if you win the piggy bank,” Carey joked. He then guessed a 3, which was in the price of the TV. After that, the contestant guessed a 1, which was in the price of the car, and the fans went nuts. The next digit he chose was a 9, which was the first one in the piggy bank, meaning that it contained $9.

Carl came pretty close to winning the car towards the end as things were as tight as they could ever get. With three digits remaining to pick from, he had one digit missing in each of the three prizes. He picked a 5, hoping that it would help him win the car. Unfortunately, that was the last digit of the piggy bank, which held $9.25. That’s when Carey made a seemingly unpopular joke.

Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price is Right)

“The good news is that $9 is the most you can win in the piggy bank, so that’s something,” he said. “Enjoy your double burger.” Fans of the show did not take kindly to this jab and made their thoughts known in the comments section of the clip on YouTube. “Ignored dumb Drew's joke about buying a stupid burger at a fast food restaurant,” one viewer wrote.

“Showcasing a loss on the YouTube channel is nasty work lol,” quipped another. “What the (BLEEP) Price is Right? Stop showing a losing pricing game in an episode like that, and Drew Carey is ruining the show, as do the contestants. Don't hate me about what I've said, please,” one more viewer commented.

