'Price is Right' contestant gets carried away after winning car — picks up model in wild TV moment

Amber Lancaster handled the situation gracefully, and even congratulated the player on his impressive win.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant and Amber Lancaster on "The Price is Right." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)
Screenshots showing the contestant and Amber Lancaster on "The Price is Right." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

Contestants on “The Price is Right” have usually been highly enthusiastic and energetic, but there are some who do not hesitate to take a step further than the rest. Host Drew Carey is used to being lifted off the ground by successful contestants, but in an earlier episode of the show, popular model Amber Lancaster got a taste of what that is like, perhaps one of the few times something like this has happened to her.

via GIPHY

 

The contestant was an excitable young man by the name of Tyran. He had won his way to the stage from Contestant’s Row and seemed to be excited just to be there. When he learned that he was going to be playing for a new car, his excitement knew no bounds. He danced at the front of the stage without even knowing what game he was about to play. Thankfully, it was not something too difficult.

The game that was being played was called Cover Up, the rules of which are simple. An incorrect price of the car will be shown to the contestant, and they’ve to figure out the correct price. It is a five-digit number in which all the digits are incorrect. The contestant will get multiple choices for each digit, but the number of choices keeps increasing as one goes through the price.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game. (Image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)
Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game. (Image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

For example, there are two choices for the first digit, three for the second, four for the third, and so on. The best part about this game is that if you get at least one digit right, you get another shot at winning the car. Tyran took the crowd’s help and replaced the incorrect digits with what he thought were correct. He did not get the full price of the car right in his first attempt, but a couple of the digits were correct.

That was all the contestant needed for another shot. Tyran did not win the car after his second rearrangement. However, like before, he only needed one of the incorrect digits correctly replaced for another shot. They say that the third time is the charm, and that’s exactly what happened in this case. The contestant’s third attempt saw him correctly guess the price of the car, and he ended up winning the automobile.

Screenshot showing Amber Lancaster presenting the car. (Image source: YouTube | triniswagg92 Beastmode)
Screenshot showing Amber Lancaster presenting the car. (Image source: YouTube | triniswagg92 Beastmode)

For someone so charged up, one can imagine how his reaction must have been after he heard the bell ring, which signified he had won. He jumped around the stage before running to the car and lifting Amber Lancaster in celebration. The model took it in the spirit it was intended and congratulated the player for his impressive victory. At least Carey now had some other cast member apart from him who was picked up by a contestant.

