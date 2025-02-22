'Price is Right' contestant picks up Drew Carey — then drops him on the floor in painful moment

The announcer later told the contestant not to pick up Carey again after hearing about the prize.

It's pretty natural for people who have seen Drew Carey on “The Price is Right” for decades to be excited to meet him once they are called to the stage to play. But some of them have weird ways of showing their affection for the host and go as far as lifting him and swinging him around. However, no one picked the host up and then dropped him back first to the floor, although some tackled him to the ground. That changed recently when a contestant named Christopher dropped the host after he made it through Contestants’ Row and picked up Carey in excitement.

Christopher seemed calm at first when he was called to the stage but the excitement took over as soon as he reached the stage. He picked Carey up, spun him around pretty fast, and attempted to put him down on his feet. All that spinning must have clouded his judgment and instead of placing Carey down on his feet, the contestant dropped the host straight to the floor on his back, drawing raucous applause.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey after being picked up by Christopher. (Image source: YouTube | priceisright)

Carey lay there smiling for a few seconds before being helped off the ground by the contestant. Christopher apologized to the host but before he could say anything, announcer George Gray butted in. “Christopher, do you promise not to pick him up if I say this?” he said. “Okay, it’s a brand new car!” After hearing that, the contestant himself lay flat on his back on the floor.

Although Carey may be in pain, fans expressed how much they loved this moment in the comments. “It's Amazing how Drew just keeps smiling. What a character,” one user named @AGerman78 commented. “Be careful with our Drew Carey is incorrect! Be careful with our host is the correct answer!” quipped another user named @DanielO2K9. “The look on Drew's face is like "What the hell is happening?" commented another user named @tiff0795.

It was an incredible moment but this wasn't the only time the veteran host has been picked up on the show. He even made a joke about it in a different episode where he was once again picked up by a strong contestant. This time, it was a man named Joseph and he was a lot more careful than Christopher.

He just picked up Carey for a few moments and set him down. The host saw this as the perfect time to make a joke about people picking him up. “Once a week a big guy picks me up and twirls me around like I’m his dance,” he said before having a laugh and hugging the contestant.

Former host Bob Barker also faced such contestants and fans mentioned that in the comments section. “I'm sure that Drew Carey would be the first one to tell you he will never be Bob Barker too. That being said, it is kinda nice to see the tradition of abusing Bob has now passed on down also to Drew. Now I gotta call it Drew Abuse! Abusing Drew! Abusing Drew! Abusing Drew,” one user called @leandar wrote.