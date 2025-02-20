ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey was weirded out after noticing what was written on player's shirt

The veteran host didn't notice it at first but couldn't help but make a joke when he saw the print.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price is Right" (Cover image source: YouTube | Price Is Right)
Screenshots showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price is Right" (Cover image source: YouTube | Price Is Right)

The contestants who people can relate to are a big part of what makes “The Price is Right” such a popular game show in America today. Their energy and enthusiasm are infectious and sometimes, they even wear outfits that go with their personalities. It's normal for people to wear t-shirts with things they want to say printed on them, but one contestant chose to write something that caught Drew Carey off guard.

The contestant in question was a woman named Kasey who was wearing a blue t-shirt. As soon as she met Carey, she drew the host’s attention to what she was wearing. “Check out my shirt,” she said. “Oh, what a great shirt! Who made that?” the host asked. Kasey then revealed that the print was a picture of her and a friend of hers dressed up was the host for Halloween. The words ‘pick me please’ were also printed on the apparel.

Screenshot showing Kaley explaining her outfit to Drew Carey (Image credit: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)
Screenshot showing Kaley explaining her outfit to Drew Carey (Image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

The 66-year-old then turned to announcer George Gray and joked about it according to Express US. "It's like looking in a fun house mirror, George,” he said as the announcer laughed. Once the games began, Kasey was playing to win a home gym set. Kasey played the ‘Pick a Pair’ game in this scenario. In this game, six grocery items are placed in front of the contestant. There are three pairs in which both items are of the same price. The job is to guess just one of these three pairs and the prize is won. She took some help from the audience and was able to guess correctly, winning the home gym set in what was a short game.

 

 

Clothes have never been an issue on the set of “The Price is Right.” That is unless your name is James O’Halloran. On an earlier episode of the show, the model made Carey laugh uncontrollably with his choice of clothing items which were few and far between. The Aussie was first presenting a sea scooter and snorkeling gear. The only thing he wore on that occasion was a pair of swimming trunks.

“You ever rock up to work and realize you left your shirt at home?” the model asked drawing cheers from the crowd. He was then presenting a DJ set but this time, he was fully clothed. Carey took this opportunity to crack a joke but he would have never guessed what would happen next. “James you should have come out with no pants on, that would have been hilarious,” he said.

 

The model took that suggestion seriously. The next prize he would present was an indoor seating package. He had a shirt and a sweater on but below that he only had a pair of boxers. Carey could not believe what he was seeing as he laughed uncontrollably upon seeing the model in that attire.

