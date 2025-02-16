ECONOMY & WORK
Excited 'Price is Right' contestant tackles announcer to the ground during her wild celebration

Drew Carey cares about his co-workers but he also doesn't hesitate to laugh at their expense.
PUBLISHED 44 MINUTES AGO
Screenshot showing a fallen George Gray with a model and a contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | priceisright)
Screenshot showing a fallen George Gray with a model and a contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | priceisright)

As the host of "The Price is Right," Drew Carey is no stranger to excited contestants jumping on him, lifting him up, swinging him around and even taking him down with them. But there was one occasion when it wasn't the host who fell down on “The Price is Right,” but instead the announcer of the show, George Gray was knocked down by a contestant who lost control after winning a prize.

The contestant in question was a woman and she had just won a couple of paddle boards after playing the game called “Most Expensive.” She was super excited when her victory was revealed and he ran over to Gray who was standing in front of a couple of television screens and clapping for her. However, as she ran towards him, she lost her balance and that’s when the infamous events unfolded.

Screenshot showing announcer George Gray on the floor on
Screenshot showing announcer George Gray on the floor on "The Price is Right" (Image credit: YouTube | priceisright)

The contestant tripped and in her attempt to prevent a hard fall, grabbed the nearest thing she could find, which unfortunately happened to be Gray’s suit. The woman was sprinting towards the announcer and there was no way she could have stopped the momentum. Hence the announcer was first pushed backward and pulled downward. Thankfully, his head didn’t hit any of the TV screens behind him, otherwise things would have been ugly.

Drew Carey just stood there and watched the whole thing unfold. A few seconds later he started laughing instead of checking on his colleague. Model Chrissy Teigen was there to help both the contestant and Gray. She even administered fake CPR to the announcer who saw the funny side of things and lay on the floor laughing. “We’ve got to clean this up,” the host said, still laughing his heart out.

 

George Gray usually stays in the background but this is not the only time that he has fallen on his back on the set of “The Price is Right.” In an earlier episode of the show, the announcer decided to do two jobs at once and was presenting the prize while announcing it too. The item was a treadmill on which he was walking backward while describing it. The multitasking probably proved to be a bit too much as he lost his balance and fell flat on his back on the exercise equipment.

It could have been a nasty incident had he hit the back of his head hard and sustained injuries there. What was highly impressive was how the announcer didn't miss a beat and finished what he had to announce as he sat on the floor after falling. The fall looked painful but he didn't let it stop him or lower his enthusiasm.

 

Drew Carey was so impressed with his co-worker that he hailed his professionalism as the announcer pat himself on the back and said, “Didn’t miss a word.” “That’s a pro right there buddy,” the long-time host of the show responded.

