'Price is Right' contestant loses everything but can't stop laughing as she got to meet Drew Carey

She was just happy to be on the show and was not disappointed about leaving empty-handed.

Losing out on a significant bonus round prize can be devastating for contestants on "The Price is Right," and going home empty-handed can be even worse. But in an unusual turn of events, one contestant could not stop smiling despite losing everything on the show. Turns out that she was just happy to be on stage with Drew Carey.

The contestant named Annie was already as happy as it gets to be on the stage. So, when it was revealed that she had a chance to win a brand-new car, her excitement knew no bounds. She could have also won a decent amount of money as she was about the play the Pass the Buck game.

The rules of the game are simple. A board will be brought to the set with six cards numbered one to six. Behind one of them is the car, and three others had cash prizes like $1,000, $3,000, and $5,000. However, the remaining two were ‘lose everything’ cards. The contestant would get one free pick, but had the chance to win a couple more picks. To do that, she’d had to guess the prices of some smaller items.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game. (Image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

Annie was able to see two pairs of items. One item from each pair showed an incorrect price, which was a dollar less than its actual price, and the contestant had to identify that one. The first pair included a toothpaste and a box of corn dogs. The contestant believed the toothpaste’s price to be incorrect, and she was right. She then got a box of cookies and a smoothie, and guessed the smoothie’s price to be incorrect, but this time, she was wrong. The contestant still had a couple of picks to win the car, some cash money, or both. Annie picked the number three card first, but that turned out to be one of the ‘lose everything’ cards. The audience groaned, but this was not bad news as far as Carey was concerned. “Better chance of the next one being a winner,” he said.

Screenshot showing James O'Halloran with the car. (Image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

Annie chose the number 5 card next, probably hoping to win something. However, it turned out to be the second ‘lose everything’ card. “Oh, what? So unlucky,” the host said with disappointment. The contestant, however, was laughing, as if she just enjoyed being on the stage and playing the game. Fans of the show believed that her luck truly was bad that day.

“That was a complete wipeout loss. It was just bad luck,” one fan commented on YouTube. “It is horrible luck!! Just like last year a woman named Lynn got two lose everything!!! My gosh!! Poor girl!!” added another.

