ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Price is Right' contestant misses out on winning a car just because of a single number

It seemed like she was going to win the car and some more after almost nailing the game.
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
The contestant with Drew Carey (Cover image source: YouTube | Price is Right)
The contestant with Drew Carey (Cover image source: YouTube | Price is Right)

Every contestant on "The Price is Right" brings all the knowledge of products and skills to the table, with the hope of winning big. But sometimes people can be outdone by luck. That’s what happened in an earlier episode of the show in which a young contestant lost out on winning a car and other prizes worth more than $5,000 because of just one number.

via GIPHY

 

The contestant was a young lady named Ryan, who was excited to be on stage and was even happier to learn that she would have the chance to win a brand-new car. The game she played was called Temptation, the rules of which are simple.

The first thing that host Drew Carey did was to reveal the first digit in the price of the car, which was '2.' He then called model Devin Goda, who had a big box of cash amounting to $2,442, to the stage. Ryan was then asked if the second digit in the price of the car was a 2 or a 4, and the contestant said 4. Next, Alexis Gaube came out with a kit of tools that could be useful at home.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game to Ryan. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price is Right)
Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game to Ryan. (Image source: YouTube | The Price is Right)

That kit was worth $1,113, and Ryan then had the choice between 1 and 3 for the third digit of the car, from which she chose 3. Goda then came out with something that the contestant perhaps wanted the most out of all. This was priced at $966, and the contestant was asked to pick either a 9 or a 6 for the fourth digit, and she chose a 6.

Finally, Gaube came out with a tennis set, which included two racquets, two bags, and some tennis balls. This was priced at $550, and the contestant chose 5 as the final digit in the price of the car. This meant that she guessed the price of the car to be $24,365. Now, Ryan had another choice. She could leave the stage with all of the prizes, excluding the car, or she could take a shot at winning the car.

Screenshot showing Alexis Gaube standing in front of the car with the tool set. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price is Right)
Screenshot showing Alexis Gaube standing in front of the car with the tool set. (Image source: YouTube | The Price is Right)

If she got the price of the car right, she’d win it and all of the other prizes that were featured. However, even if one number was wrong, she’d lose everything. “Going for it,” a fearless Ryan said. One by one, each of the digits started to be revealed, and the contestant got the first four correct. However, the last digit was a 0 instead of a 5, and she lost everything. However, she wasn’t too disappointed as she was going to spin the wheel later on.

More on Market Realist

'Price is Right' fans call out Drew Carey for making fun of a contestant's prize money

‘Price is Right’ viewers argue some games are nearly impossible to win and we get why

'Price is Right' contestant trusts his wife's suggestions from the audience to win a trip with her

RELATED TOPICS PRICE IS RIGHT
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' contestant misses out on winning a car just because of a single number
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant misses out on winning a car just because of a single number
It seemed like she was going to win the car and some more after almost nailing the game.
11 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestant gets forbidden from taking Kevin O'Leary's greedy deal by other judges
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant gets forbidden from taking Kevin O'Leary's greedy deal by other judges
While the founder of Hampton Adams got a $500,000 offer, he chose not to go for it.
13 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans spot a new secret addition to the show in video posted by Maggie Sajak
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans spot a new secret addition to the show in video posted by Maggie Sajak
Fans of the show quickly picked up on the new detail which must have meant to be a secret.
14 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestants value their business at $10 million — but fail to convince a single judge
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants value their business at $10 million — but fail to convince a single judge
The entrepreneurs were not able to present the numbers that might have instilled some confidence.
15 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestant who pays customers to spit in tubes gets $200,000 deal with Mark Cuban
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant who pays customers to spit in tubes gets $200,000 deal with Mark Cuban
The entrepreneur's mission to "save mankind" and his life's story impressed all of the sharks.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey is more famous than Tom Cruise — but he's not too pleased about it
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey is more famous than Tom Cruise — but he's not too pleased about it
Tom Cruise was not the only celebrity who was ranked lower than the popular game show host.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' player wears her lucky shoes to the show and ends up winning $10,000 in Plinko
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player wears her lucky shoes to the show and ends up winning $10,000 in Plinko
The contestant also revealed that those shoes had lights in them before winning big.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' contestant scares Steve Harvey with her dark response about her husband
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant scares Steve Harvey with her dark response about her husband
Steve Harvey's reaction to each of the answers was absolutely hilarious to watch.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's ridiculous' after expert revealed the value of her old painting
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's ridiculous' after expert revealed the value of her old painting
The guest, who had the Levi Wells Prentice painting for 40 years, had no idea how valuable it was.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey warns men in the audience against following player's suggestion
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey warns men in the audience against following player's suggestion
The host was stunned to hear the answer and made his public service announcement.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants entice Daymond John with pitch for licensing but pick another judge's deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants entice Daymond John with pitch for licensing but pick another judge's deal
John considers himself the very best on the show when it comes to licensing deals.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' fans call out Drew Carey for making fun of a contestant's prize money
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' fans call out Drew Carey for making fun of a contestant's prize money
Fans of the show found the joke tasteless and they let their feelings be known.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey struggles to make sense of answer that player said for no reason
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey struggles to make sense of answer that player said for no reason
The host was stunned upon hearing the answer and had to ask the contestant about her logic behind it.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant tempts Kevin O'Leary with royalty but rejects his offer in the end
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant tempts Kevin O'Leary with royalty but rejects his offer in the end
Mr. Wonderful had said no the first time, but promptly came back after learning about the royalty.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey left in disbelief after hearing contestant's morbid answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey left in disbelief after hearing contestant's morbid answer
Steve Harvey had a hard time believing the contestant's answer, but she was outdone by her teammate.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant trusts his wife's suggestions from the audience to win a trip with her
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant trusts his wife's suggestions from the audience to win a trip with her
The duo worked very well as a team and the victory was well-deserved.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary invests in firm promoting bats as pets — even agrees to wear Batman suit
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary invests in firm promoting bats as pets — even agrees to wear Batman suit
Mr. Wonderful was passionate about bats right from the get-go and was the only one to make an offer.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys a medieval gun and made a fearful Chumlee shoot it
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys a medieval gun and made a fearful Chumlee shoot it
The pawn shop owner made a deal with the seller that he'd pay more if the gun worked.
5 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant gets carried away after winning car — picks up model in wild TV moment
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant gets carried away after winning car — picks up model in wild TV moment
Amber Lancaster handled the situation gracefully, and even congratulated the player on his impressive win.
5 days ago
Steve Harvey drops his card after elderly 'Family Feud' contestant surprises him with wild answer
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey drops his card after elderly 'Family Feud' contestant surprises him with wild answer
The contestant, Diane, gave a couple of cheeky answers that caught Steve Harvey off guard.
6 days ago