'Price is Right' contestant misses out on winning a car just because of a single number

It seemed like she was going to win the car and some more after almost nailing the game.

Every contestant on "The Price is Right" brings all the knowledge of products and skills to the table, with the hope of winning big. But sometimes people can be outdone by luck. That’s what happened in an earlier episode of the show in which a young contestant lost out on winning a car and other prizes worth more than $5,000 because of just one number.

The contestant was a young lady named Ryan, who was excited to be on stage and was even happier to learn that she would have the chance to win a brand-new car. The game she played was called Temptation, the rules of which are simple.

The first thing that host Drew Carey did was to reveal the first digit in the price of the car, which was '2.' He then called model Devin Goda, who had a big box of cash amounting to $2,442, to the stage. Ryan was then asked if the second digit in the price of the car was a 2 or a 4, and the contestant said 4. Next, Alexis Gaube came out with a kit of tools that could be useful at home.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game to Ryan. (Image source: YouTube | The Price is Right)

That kit was worth $1,113, and Ryan then had the choice between 1 and 3 for the third digit of the car, from which she chose 3. Goda then came out with something that the contestant perhaps wanted the most out of all. This was priced at $966, and the contestant was asked to pick either a 9 or a 6 for the fourth digit, and she chose a 6.

Finally, Gaube came out with a tennis set, which included two racquets, two bags, and some tennis balls. This was priced at $550, and the contestant chose 5 as the final digit in the price of the car. This meant that she guessed the price of the car to be $24,365. Now, Ryan had another choice. She could leave the stage with all of the prizes, excluding the car, or she could take a shot at winning the car.

Screenshot showing Alexis Gaube standing in front of the car with the tool set. (Image source: YouTube | The Price is Right)

If she got the price of the car right, she’d win it and all of the other prizes that were featured. However, even if one number was wrong, she’d lose everything. “Going for it,” a fearless Ryan said. One by one, each of the digits started to be revealed, and the contestant got the first four correct. However, the last digit was a 0 instead of a 5, and she lost everything. However, she wasn’t too disappointed as she was going to spin the wheel later on.

