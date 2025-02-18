ECONOMY & WORK


Drew Carey looked fed up with 'Price is Right' contestant who took her sweet time to answer

Carey was smiling while Mary was scrambling for answers in a state of confusion.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price is Right" (Cover image source: YouTube | Price is Right)
Guessing the price of a prize up for grabs is at the base of every game on “The Price is Right,” and that's where knowledge and luck come together. Although it's good to think carefully instead of rushing to make a guess, taking too long may not be a great idea either. A contestant named Mary ended up taking her own time before guessing the price of a product, and Drew Carey took the opportunity to have a laugh at her expense.

Mary had the chance to win a pair of comfortable winter coats, a pair of snowmobiles, and an all-expense paid trip to Finland during the game. Although it's a task to come up with the correct price for all three, it did not seem like the contestant was doing any thinking, since she turned to the crowd for help.

Screenshot showing an exasperated Drew Carey. (Image credit: YouTube | priceisright)
But that didn't help Mary, who was further confused because of the members of a large audience shouting out their suggestions at once. “14,000…9,000, no I’m sorry, 16…21,000, 10,000,” she said. “Mary, you’re all over the place,” Carey responded with a smile on his face. Ultimately, she landed on $18,000 and the audience member who suggested that price seemed exasperated after finally making her understand.

The host then celebrated the fact that he was able to get a bid out of the contestant. “We got a bit out of Mary!” Carey explained as he celebrated it like it was a tough task. However, the host held on to his patience even as Mary was scrambling for answers and taking too long.

 

Turning to the audience for help is a very common move in “The Price is Right” that contestants resort to. Since the inception of the popular television game show, this has been almost accepted as an unwritten rule. However, this can lead to challenges. For example, it takes way too long to bid. It turns out that fans who watch the show from the comfort of their homes are not fans of this method. Some of them made their opinions clear in the comments section of a Reddit post.

The post in r/ThePriceIsRight by a user named christopherMTLvideos stated 10 things that they found most frustrating about the game show. The list included things like dropping a Plinko chip from the side of the board, bad bidding on Contestants’ Row, bad gameplay on Bonkers, and others. However, users in the comments pointed out that asking the audience for help was equally annoying.

Most frustrating thing as a viewer?
byu/christopherMTLvideos inThePriceIsRight

 

“When people look at the audience for advice on whether to pass their Showcase Showdown prizes. Ummm, excuse me? Do YOU want that trip and car??? Why are you looking out into the audience to ask your mom and grandma if YOU should pass the trip and car??” one user named danni8706 commented. “Looking to the audience for help is part of the show’s charm, so that doesn’t usually bother me, but it does annoy me on the Range Game because I can’t imagine that anyone in the audience can even see the tiny print on the range, much less have any idea whether the trip is $11,230 or $11,240, so why are you asking them for help?” user FlingbatMagoo asked.

