ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Drew Carey kept complaining about a ‘Price is Right’ game, so producers decided to teach him a lesson

The veteran host could not control his laughter after realizing the prank his colleagues had pulled.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
The Price is Right host Drew Carey during the show (Cover image source: Facebook | The Price is Right)
The Price is Right host Drew Carey during the show (Cover image source: Facebook | The Price is Right)

Drew Carey is usually calm and compassionate as the host of “The Price is Right.” But sometimes, even the best struggle to control their emotions and fail to watch their words. That’s what happened with the veteran host as he was introducing one of the games in an earlier episode of the show. It turns out that the showrunners had set up the game in a way that would make the host lose his cool.

‘Cover Up’ has been a game on the show for many years now but the 66-year-old host always had one complaint with it. In this game, contestants have to figure out the price of a prize which consists of five digits. None of the digits are revealed at first. There are five columns of digits from which the contestants can choose. However, there always seemed to be a price at the bottom of the board in which all the digits were always incorrect.

Screenshot of Drew Carey explaining Cover Up on
Screenshot of Drew Carey explaining Cover Up on "The Price is Right" (Image source: YouTube | priceisright)

Carey never understood why a fake price was always at the bottom of the board. Perhaps it was to help contestants understand the game better but the host just never got it. He made his confusion clear on multiple occasions. “All these numbers are wrong, don’t even know why they put them there,” he had said on one occasion. “I keep trying to convince them just to put blank spaces,” the host mentioned on a separate episode. Finally, the showrunners had enough of Carey’s complaining and decided him to teach a lesson. On an earlier episode of the show, as he was walking up to the ‘Cover Up’ board, he noticed something unusual. Instead of numbers at the bottom, there were five cards with the host’s face showing different hilarious expressions. The 66-year-old lost it when he saw this and laughed uncontrollably for quite a while before explaining the game to the contestant.

 

This is not the first time Carey has been pranked by the other members of  “The Price is Right.” One time, model Manuela Arbelaez took it upon herself to fool the veteran host. She had reached the studio early and went straight to the make-up room. The talented artists dressed her up like an old man and she was completely unrecognizable in her new avatar.

“People don’t know what’s coming. People are not ready,” she said while getting ready. Arbelaez even walked past Carey backstage who didn’t realize what was going on. Finally, it was time for the prank and she hid behind one of the props on stage. The host then said, “Say hi to one of our most important crew members,” as the cameras were rolling.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Price Is Right (@therealpriceisright)

 

He still hadn’t figured out what was going on but as soon as he looked at her face, he instantly realized that he had been pranked. Carey burst out laughing and everyone in the studio loved this unexpected moment on the popular game show.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Family Feud' contestant ends up calling Steve Harvey a 'snake' in bizarre TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' contestant ends up calling Steve Harvey a 'snake' in bizarre TV moment
Steve Harvey is a patient host but some things just get on his nerves and he makes it clear.
4 hours ago
Drew Carey kept complaining about a ‘Price is Right’ game, so producers decided to teach him a lesson
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey kept complaining about a ‘Price is Right’ game, so producers decided to teach him a lesson
The veteran host could not control his laughter after realizing the prank his colleagues had pulled.
5 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest tells player ‘you just embarrassed all your kids’ on live TV
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest tells player ‘you just embarrassed all your kids’ on live TV
Few people expected those words to come from the new host of the popular game show.
8 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant starts crying and rolling on the floor in one of the wildest TV moments
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant starts crying and rolling on the floor in one of the wildest TV moments
The Price is Right has always seen emotional contestants but this moment was just epic.
1 day ago
Mark Cuban offered $1 million to a founder who went on to become 'No. 1 success' story of 'Shark Tank'
ECONOMY & WORK
Mark Cuban offered $1 million to a founder who went on to become 'No. 1 success' story of 'Shark Tank'
Mark Cuban has a good eye for potentially successful businesses but this one was just special.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey loses his balance while dancing with contestant in wild TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey loses his balance while dancing with contestant in wild TV moment
The veteran host usually makes fans laugh with his words and not his actions but this was epic.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey calls out contestant who made an awful joke about his pregnant wife
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey calls out contestant who made an awful joke about his pregnant wife
This contestant sure had a lot of nerve to say what he did about the mother of his child on TV.
1 day ago
Former ‘Wheel of Fortune’ player shares a secret trick to win — just keep an eye on Vanna White
ECONOMY & WORK
Former ‘Wheel of Fortune’ player shares a secret trick to win — just keep an eye on Vanna White
The Reddit user wasn't expecting a former contestant to share insights on cracking the puzzles.
2 days ago
Walmart shopper gets spooked after 3 men follow her at the store — then she finds out who they were
WALMART
Walmart shopper gets spooked after 3 men follow her at the store — then she finds out who they were
It didn't turn out to be something serious but it was still a traumatic experience for the customer.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey 'slaps' a woman during a game in bizarre TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey 'slaps' a woman during a game in bizarre TV moment
The veteran host is usually a sympathetic individual but this one was a hilariously freakish moment.
3 days ago
Shopper finds an odd smell in Costco bottled water and warns others to be careful: "It smells like..."
COSTCO
Shopper finds an odd smell in Costco bottled water and warns others to be careful: "It smells like..."
Costco might be one of the biggest supermarket chains but that's not going to save it from criticism.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' model pulls off a sneaky prank on host Drew Carey that he never saw coming
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' model pulls off a sneaky prank on host Drew Carey that he never saw coming
The model and the host have both been on the show for several years and are close friends.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' model knocked the mic out of Bob Barker's hand in awkward moment: "I know she is..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' model knocked the mic out of Bob Barker's hand in awkward moment: "I know she is..."
Everyone makes mistakes but this one was just way too bizarre to be left out of the show.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam 'lazy' Ryan Seacrest for not reminding players about one major rule
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam 'lazy' Ryan Seacrest for not reminding players about one major rule
Ryan Seacrest has hosted the show to the best of his abilities but he can't please everyone.
3 days ago
Drew Carey’s last words on 'Price is Right' are always ‘I Love You’ — it has an unexpected backstory
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey’s last words on 'Price is Right' are always ‘I Love You’ — it has an unexpected backstory
Not every game show host ends their respective program with those three words, which is unique.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant gets the right answer — still loses $1 million because of how he said it
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant gets the right answer — still loses $1 million because of how he said it
The decision drew widespread criticism on social media and it is understandable why that is the case
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant showed up on her husband's birthday — then gave him the best surprise ever
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant showed up on her husband's birthday — then gave him the best surprise ever
The day could not have gone any better for the contestant who hit the jackpot on the show.
4 days ago
Costco shopper realizes her cart full of groceries gets 'stolen' — she went full 'John Wick' to get it back
COSTCO
Costco shopper realizes her cart full of groceries gets 'stolen' — she went full 'John Wick' to get it back
The shopper then went on mission to get her stuff back in 'John Wick' style.
5 days ago
Costco shopper finds an odd detail in Kirkland Alkaline Water — warns others the brand might be 'lying'
COSTCO
Costco shopper finds an odd detail in Kirkland Alkaline Water — warns others the brand might be 'lying'
There have been several incidents of Costco products not living up to quality standards.
5 days ago
Woman crashed a truck into 'Price is Right' set during Bob Barker era in one of the wildest TV moments
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman crashed a truck into 'Price is Right' set during Bob Barker era in one of the wildest TV moments
There have been several wild moments on the show but this was something else.
6 days ago