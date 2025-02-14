Drew Carey kept complaining about a ‘Price is Right’ game, so producers decided to teach him a lesson

The veteran host could not control his laughter after realizing the prank his colleagues had pulled.

Drew Carey is usually calm and compassionate as the host of “The Price is Right.” But sometimes, even the best struggle to control their emotions and fail to watch their words. That’s what happened with the veteran host as he was introducing one of the games in an earlier episode of the show. It turns out that the showrunners had set up the game in a way that would make the host lose his cool.

‘Cover Up’ has been a game on the show for many years now but the 66-year-old host always had one complaint with it. In this game, contestants have to figure out the price of a prize which consists of five digits. None of the digits are revealed at first. There are five columns of digits from which the contestants can choose. However, there always seemed to be a price at the bottom of the board in which all the digits were always incorrect.

Screenshot of Drew Carey explaining Cover Up on "The Price is Right" (Image source: YouTube | priceisright)

Carey never understood why a fake price was always at the bottom of the board. Perhaps it was to help contestants understand the game better but the host just never got it. He made his confusion clear on multiple occasions. “All these numbers are wrong, don’t even know why they put them there,” he had said on one occasion. “I keep trying to convince them just to put blank spaces,” the host mentioned on a separate episode. Finally, the showrunners had enough of Carey’s complaining and decided him to teach a lesson. On an earlier episode of the show, as he was walking up to the ‘Cover Up’ board, he noticed something unusual. Instead of numbers at the bottom, there were five cards with the host’s face showing different hilarious expressions. The 66-year-old lost it when he saw this and laughed uncontrollably for quite a while before explaining the game to the contestant.

This is not the first time Carey has been pranked by the other members of “The Price is Right.” One time, model Manuela Arbelaez took it upon herself to fool the veteran host. She had reached the studio early and went straight to the make-up room. The talented artists dressed her up like an old man and she was completely unrecognizable in her new avatar.

“People don’t know what’s coming. People are not ready,” she said while getting ready. Arbelaez even walked past Carey backstage who didn’t realize what was going on. Finally, it was time for the prank and she hid behind one of the props on stage. The host then said, “Say hi to one of our most important crew members,” as the cameras were rolling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Price Is Right (@therealpriceisright)

He still hadn’t figured out what was going on but as soon as he looked at her face, he instantly realized that he had been pranked. Carey burst out laughing and everyone in the studio loved this unexpected moment on the popular game show.