‘Price is Right’ player can’t contain her excitement and jumps into model’s arms in sweet moment

The player decided to trust her gut rather than listen to the audience, and ended up winning big.

Contestants on “The Price is Right” are known to be highly energetic and excitable, so much so that some of them do not mind jumping on the cast members. That’s what happened in a recent episode of the show in which a contestant jumped on a model after winning a game. The model was able to lift them into the air and hold them for a few moments, which made for an epic TV moment.

The contestant was a woman named Christine, and she had won her way to the stage from Contestants’ Row. She had brought her friend, Gabi, to the show with her, who cheered her on from the audience. The game Christine was going to play was called Double Cross. It is one of the newer games of the show, but its rules are pretty easy to understand. One can win two prizes playing this game.

The contestant is first shown a couple of prizes. In this case, it was a refrigerator and a pilates reformer machine with a foam roller and a glass water bottle. The way the game works is that a giant touchscreen is brought to the stage. A large ‘X’ shows up on the screen featuring several digits across its shape. One arm of the ‘X’ shows possible prices of the fridge, and the other shows possible prices for the reformer set.

Screenshot showing Devin Goda and the prizes. (Image Source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

The contestant has to use their hands on the touchscreen to adjust the shape of the ‘X’. Each of its arms has a small highlighted section. The digits in this section on either arm have to reveal the correct prices of each of the two prizes. The contestant understood how to play the game but needed some help from Gabi and the rest of the audience to come to a decision.

“Okay, she looks like she does pilates,” Christine said after noticing someone in the audience. She then listened carefully to what the crowd was saying and changed the prices on the ‘X’ accordingly. However, the contestant did not like the crowd’s suggestion, as she believed that the last digits of both the prices did not look good. So, she went with her gut instead.

Screenshot showing the contestant playing the game. (Image Source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

In the end, Christine set the price of the fridge at $2,699 and the pilates reformer at $4,160. Host Drew Carey said that the contestant liked the ‘99’ and the ‘0’ at the end of the respective prices. Well, it turns out that her instinct was correct. She ended up winning both prizes and leaped into model Devin Goda’s arms, who easily held her up in the air. It was a great win and an even better celebration as far as the contestant was concerned.

More on Market Realist:

'Price is Right' contestant shows off dance moves after winning a trip even though he lost a car

‘Price is Right’ viewers argue some games are nearly impossible to win and we get why

'Price is Right' contestant loses everything but can't stop laughing as she got to meet Drew Carey