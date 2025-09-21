'Price is Right' contestant shows off dance moves after winning a trip even though he lost a car

The contestant was happy with the prize as the trip was good enough for him.

"The Price is Right" contestants have expressed their excitement after winning big prizes in bizarre ways, from tackling the host to jumping around. But some of them also show off their talent by shaking a leg on stage. That’s exactly what a contestant did, as he threw his arms out for a unique dance routine, even after losing out on a car. He did, however, win an all-expense paid trip to Vermont, which was the reason for his celebratory mood.

The contestant was a man named Aaron, who was playing the ‘Master Key’ game with three prizes on display. The first was a couple of headphones and AirPods, the second was the trip to Vermont, and the third was a brand-new Hyundai Elantra. The contestant aimed to win the car, and everyone in the studio was excited about that.

The rules of the game are simple, as the contestant gets three locks and five keys. One key opens the lock to the headphones, another opens the lock to the Vermont trip, and another one was the key to the car. Out of the remaining two, one did not open anything at all, and another was a key that would win the contestant all three prizes. The goal was to get that master key to all prizes.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game to the contestant. (Image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

The contestant isn’t given any free keys but has the chance to win a maximum of two by guessing the prices of two items correctly. The first item Aaron saw was a lap desk with a place to keep your phone and a mousepad. He had to choose between $75 and $50. The contestant chose $50, and that was the correct answer. He had won himself one key.

The second item was a box that one takes to a fishing trip, which contained multiple slots for different types of bait. Aaron had the choice between $41 and $18. He turned to the audience for help, and they seemed to think $41 was right. The contestant went with what was suggested, but unfortunately, that answer was incorrect. The contestant had one key with which he could win everything or leave empty-handed.

Screenshot showing the contestant winning the trip. (Image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

He turned the key in the lock for the headphones, but that did not open up. He then placed it in the Vermont trip lock, and that was the one it opened. The contestant won the trip, and he seemed quite excited about it. Even host Drew Carey said that it was a great trip. Aaron then got his arms out for a small dance routine on the stage, before falling to his knees and celebrating the win.

