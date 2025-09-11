ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' model Manuela Arbelaez finally reveals what fans can expect in the next season

She had uploaded photos and videos from a taping on her Instagram stories.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Manuela Arbelaez on The Price Is Right (Cover Image Source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing Manuela Arbelaez on The Price Is Right (Cover Image Source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

"The Price is Right" fans are naturally excited about the upcoming season of the popular game show, that is being filmed and will be telecast soon. Amidst all of the hustle and bustle of the shoot, popular model Manuela Arbelaez took some time off her busy schedule to give fans a glimpse of things behind the scenes. She also gave fans a look at all the dresses she will be wearing in the new season.

via GIPHY

 

Arbelaez has been a part of the show since 2009 and has become one of the most important members of the show’s family. According to a TV Insider report, Arbelaez shared a video on her Instagram stories in July from her trailer, giving fans a peek into what life was like behind the scenes. The text overlay on the video read, “We are back baby!” and it started with her in the parking lot of the studio.

Not only were there cars being offered as prizes, but also a dining table, chairs, and an umbrella. “We are back, you guys,” she said in the video before standing in front of a mirror in her trailer and showing herself. “Another season of The Price Is Right. Happy Tuesday!” she added.

Screenshots showing Manuela Arbelaez's Instagram stories. (Image credit: TV Insider)
Screenshots showing Manuela Arbelaez's Instagram stories (Image source: TV Insider)

The model also showed the dresses that she would be wearing over the course of the season. The rack had several dresses of different colors. Some had sparkles, lace, and sequins. Despite being on the show for so long, Arbelaez absolutely loves the job she does. She also works as a fitness coach and calls both her jobs “dream jobs” in a separate video. That is also one of the big reasons why fans of the show have grown to love her.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manuela Arbelaez (@manuelaarbelaez)

 

She is n ot the only model who feels that way on the show. Amber Lancaster has also been a long-time member of the “Price is Right” family, and like her colleague, she too never gets tired of her job despite doing it for so many years now. When the latest season of the show came to an end, she shared a video on Instagram with Arbelaez. "That’s a wrap on filming Season 53 of @therealpriceisright! Been doing this 17 years and it still never gets old 🫶🏼,” she wrote.

Screenshot showing the contestant. Amber Lancaster, and Drew Carey on
Screenshot showing the contestant. Amber Lancaster, and Drew Carey on "The Price is Right" (Image source: YouTube | priceisright)

Fans are excited about the new season of the show, even though a date for its return has not yet been announced. All the familiar faces, including Drew Carey, George Gray, and Rachel Reynolds, are expected to return. However, as per reports, some big changes may also be on their way. One such change will be the reintroduction of a game that was last played in 2021.

